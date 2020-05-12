jane-birkin:-family,-style,-bags-(not-just-the-one-you-are-thinking-about)

How are the icons born? By chance, perhaps. And by talent. At the time, and we are talking about the fifties, sixties and seventies, they certainly were not born from marketing studies or market research. The muses of stylists and designers, who influenced the style of entire generations, shone with their own light and stood out among a thousand others for personality and taste. Jane Birkin was one of those. And over the years the charm shows no sign of diminishing.

THE THEATER AND CINEMA DEBUTS

Born in England in 1946 and over the years of Swinging London , just 17 years, he began his theatrical career following in the footsteps of the mother actress.

With his appearance (topless) in the film Blow-Up by Michelangelo Antonioni reaches celebrity and from that moment begins the his glamorous life in the spotlight.

David Hemmings and Jane Birkin on the set of “Blowup” – Photo Getty Images

JANE BIRKIN'S ENLARGED FAMILY BETWEEN DAUGHTERS (FEMALES) AND WEDDINGS

A very young marriage with the English composer John Barry, who urges her to make a career, and a daughter, Katy.

In 1968 he moves to France, where he knows his great, great love Serge Gainsbourg, whom he marries in second marriage and from whom he will have another daughter, the actress Charlotte Gainsbourg.

With Serge they become the couple most sought after by the paparazzi (and chat) of France, thanks also to the single Je t'aime … moi non plus, written in the beginning for the ex-Brigitte Bardot. A song that at the time made a scandal, because between sighs and words of love, it dealt too eroticism with the theme of eroticism in those times.

Serge Gainsbourg, Jane Birkin and daughters Katy and Charlotte

An end will come for this powerful and tormented story, and a third marriage, with the French director Jacques Doillon and the third daughter, the super glam model, singer and actress Lou, born in 1982.

JANE BIRKIN, FASHION AND BAGS

But Jane, in addition to her career as a singer and actress, has gone down in history as a muse of those years alive and full of contestation. His style is young, fresh and free from all prejudices, perfect in France in the seventies (the other icon, more chaste, was Françoise Hardy ).

Very short dresses (sometimes they looked, or were, sweaters), flared trousers, velvet blazers, denim shirt, white or striped T-shirt and bikini. Heels not received, apart from some mary-jane model. A simple wardrobe to think about, all to copy.

In addition, in order not to miss anything in his career as an influencer, years before the arrival of the influencers we know today, his name is associated by the French fashion house Hermès with the cult bag that still carries the her surname: Birkin.

How does this liason start? By chance, in 1983 on a Paris-London flight: Jane and Jean-Louis Dumas, CEO of the luxury Maison in those years, were seated close and between a chat and the other the actress tells him how she could not find a weekend bag that was capacious but elegant at the same time. So he made him an ad hoc one. All the rest is history (of fashion).

But the luxury it-bag is not the only bag associated with its name. The other, iconic and unmistakable, is less deluxe and less expensive (if you choose non-brand ones). In some markets we can find it even for a few tens of euros. We are talking about the wicker basket . He wore it on every occasion, summer and winter, with trapeze dresses or sequin minidress.

Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg – Photo Getty Images

Here we have collected some that are inspired by the one Jane wore. There are straw, raffia and wicker, but don't be fooled by the material, to be truly chic, wear them even in the city.

