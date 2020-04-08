javier-and-nicolai:-“friends”-in-quarantine

Nicolai Gorodiskii and Javier Rojas together again. No longer in the study of Friends , but in the Perugian house of the Ukrainian dancer who, as you can imagine on Instagram, opened the doors to his Cuban colleague, who was the winner of the talent show dance circuit. Nicolai and Javier, who lived a fluctuating relationship along the entire path of Friends , they met in the last few weeks, to the point of sharing the prize pool acknowledging to the other the same commitment and dedication shown by the winner.

Javier, runner-up of the entire edition, winner of the Critics' and Marlù awards, in fact declared during the final the intention to give 15 thousand euros of the 50 Thousands received by the adventure companion Nicolai, who just a few days earlier had pronounced himself in favor of cooperation with him. «If I were to win, I would like to share the prize with Javier because, in my opinion, he too has worked a lot. It took a lot of effort, he's good. So I would like to share the prize with him. So we all stay happy and so we are well ». The surprising thing, however, we discover it right through Instagram, when we see Javier and Nicolai together in Perugia in the latter's house , implying that they are spending the quarantine together.

Via the disagreements, then. Only the desire to deepen a friendship that started from other premises and that, especially at the beginning, saw the two dancers against each other, engaged in a competition to show everyone that they were better than their opponent. Past water, given the complicity of the two in a Live with a friend, and perhaps it is better this way : in pandemic times, after all, it is logical to think that differences diverge and go into the background, and Javier and Nicolai are proof that, sometimes, a common passion can be a strength rather than a hostility .

