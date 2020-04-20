jennifer-aniston-“happy-to-be-in-quarantine”-because-she-suffers-from-agoraphobia-and-other-star-phobias

Quarantine is straining everyone's nerves. Star included. In recent days he has made the rounds of the web, snatching a laugh, the video in which Naomi Watts shows himself grappling with a hysterical cloister crisis . Yet there are those who “at home” are very well. An example? Jennifer Aniston . Remote guest of the show Jimmy Kimmel Live! , the actress revealed: « I am agoraphobic. Staying at home is not a problem for me. For me this is a kind of dream , oh my God … not exactly a dream, obviously it's a nightmare.

But for me it doesn't represent a big challenge ». Who knows if the other celebrities suffering from agoraphobia – from Kim Basinger to Nicole Kidman – live isolation with the same serenity as Aniston. What is certain is that those who suffer from the opposite disorder, claustrophobia, are certainly worse off these days. As Uma Thurman .

For the germophobic , instead, this is the moment of recovery. Naomi Campbell has been teased in the past because every time she gets on a plane she appeared armed with a mask, disposable gloves and disinfectant products. But criticism has never been addressed: “Health first” . And at the time of the coronavirus it raised the bar of protection even further. The 11 march to catch a scheduled flight sported a set in half between Breaking Bad and CSI Crime scene : white fire retardant suit, blue surgeon mask , protective glasses and purple latex gloves . Another germophobic doc is Cameron Diaz : « I wash my hands up to a hundred times a day “, he explained already long before the coronavirus emergency,” and often in order not to touch the knobs to open the doors I use my elbows ». A talent developed in unsuspected times that is certainly useful to her today.

Moreover, the stars, who always seem safe, invincible from screens and catwalks, all in one piece, just like us ordinary mortals are full of fixations and fears. And some are really bizarre: the singer Adele has real nervous breakdowns if she sees flying a seagull in the sky , Madonna gives the numbers to unleash thunder , Michael Douglas goes in tilt at the sight of a female shaved armpit , George Clooney can't stand used socks. No less strange is the obsession of Orlando Bloom : the brave protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, if he comes across a pig, he takes to the fastest escape of a centometrist .

Do you want to discover the strangest fixations and phobias of the stars? Browse the gallery above.

