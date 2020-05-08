jennifer-garner,-the-sweet-letter-to-meghan-markle-(and-to-the-“smart”-archie)

Social letter, signed Jennifer Garner . The American actress, in fact, published on her page Instagram a thank you message directed to Harry of England and Meghan Markle. The Dukes of Sussex, in fact, celebrated their firstborn Archie by posting a tender video through the channels of «Save With Stories» , a charity project of «Save The Children» in favor of the younger groups.

“Dear Meghan and dear Harry,” says Jennifer. “Thank you for sharing your wonderful son with the world , allowing us to take part (albeit virtually) in the celebration of his first birthday. We are honored and grateful that you have chosen “ Save with stories” on such a special day for you, giving visibility to the work that “Save The Children” is doing in England and in USA “.

The star of Hollywood , always on the front line when it comes to child support, refers to the contribution that the known organization is giving within the coronavirus emergency, to educate and feed many children. «Look at you explaining lovingly the figures of the book you have chosen and the crafty Archie who turns the pages, is what raises us more than anything else, “adds Jennifer.

Meghan, taken from her husband's smartphone , told her child (and social audience ) the story of “Duck! Rabbit! “, that is, of the ears of a rabbit which – depending on the context – can become the beak of a duck . “You reminded us that what looks like a duck can actually be a rabbit,” concludes Jennifer. «Thanks for the joyful and significant change of perspective ».

Now real fans await Sunday 10 May: in the United States, in fact, the Mother's Day. Will it be an opportunity to see again Meghan and Archie?

READ ALSO

If Meghan reveals on video the nickname of the little Archie

READ ALSO

Baby Archie is one year old, the new video with mom Meghan