jennifer-lopez,-a-gust-of-joy-with-a-white-dirty-dancing-style-dress

“Nobody can put Baby in a corner” . Not even a virus, we would add today. On closer inspection, in fact, this seems to be the message, not too hidden, read between the lines and the images of the last post by Jennifer Lopez.

Far from her usual succinct and hyper sensual looks, the singer showed herself to the world of instagram in a new guise that, at first glance, brought to mind the protagonist of the famous film Dirty Dancing . Curly hair left in its natural state, a cut that barely touches the shoulders and that short white balloon dress that tastes of summer and rebirth and desire to start again.

A dress that the artist wears in the post to try his hand at a sequence of jumps in the air, and of which we have found some similar proposals to show off – we hope – during the summer.

To the less faded memories, that choreography of jumps evokes Baby's anxious “taking of the angel” with the master Johnny Castle , played by an unforgettable Patrick Swayze in the famous film of the 1987. J Lo, in the post on instagram, does not go so far , but we are sure that the result would have been exceptional due to its volcanic presence on stages all over the world.

A scene from the film Dirty Dancing – © Ipa

Rather, to accompany the festive sequence of photos there is a message of positivity, mixed with hope , which comes in one of the difficult moments for the whole world. «In times like these, when it is easy to be down, to think that all things are going wrong and not to have the answers for everything…. I have the habit of thinking of three things for which I feel grateful both when I open my eyes and in the evening, when I'm in bed and list aloud the good things that happened to me during the day. […] »Writes Lopez.

A healthy recipe for positivity to face this era of uncertainties and fears. Without breaking down. But dancing on it, hoping for a brighter future.

