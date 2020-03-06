jennifer-lopez,-in-bikini-and-with-wild-hair-conquers-social-networks

Jennifer Lopez got a taste for it. After showing herself to the world with wild hair, far from those shiny hairstyles we are used to seeing her, now she makes the social people go crazy with her statuesque physique and his beach look. Naturally, ça va sans dire .

Hair in the wind, messy locks, eyes wrinkled by a sun – the one from overseas – which beats as in the height of summer on the beach. The volcanic fifty-year-old, without make-up and with all the serenity of a full holiday day, rattles off on her instagram account selfie and video showing herself in all her genuine beauty .

«Perfect day» reads the caption of one of his IG stories, in which he appears in a bikini, without a thread of make-up and with its wild foliage moved only by natural waves soaked in salt. But not only. To unleash likes and approval hearts, a video of a few seconds in which he shows his perfect silhouette, sculpted for hours and years of constant training, while enjoying it on the sunny bath-dry.

Needless to say, once again yes they waste comments of approval and admiration. What a (beautiful) strength Jen!

