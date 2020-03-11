jennifer-lopez-is-the-only-one-who-can-convince-us-that-the-streaks-are-back

Recently, Ivanka Trump also tried with the reload of the Spice Girls trend, i chuncky highlights , which translated into Italian means “the dear and old streaks”, yes those that have not been around for years. Yet to re-evaluate the zebra effect on the hair, at the Ginger Spice, it is precisely the undisputed queen of style Jennifer Lopez , who in one click recent in which she wears the minosa manicure, which is also a very hot trend of the moment, has exhibited a very taut and tidy hairstyle that highlighted the style of the years 2000. And if you say it with your 116 millions of followers that the trend of the streaks has returned we can only believe it.

With a post that the star published intending to show her spring manicure what actually struck the most were her big bleaching and which start from the root of the head by her faithful hair stylist Chris Appleton

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9k 17 _bhHVX /

From her soft and creamy balayage honey blonde JLo has switched to a look that requires a real regular maintenance effort, with touches to the millimeter necessary to keep the striped effect unchanged.

But why is this nostalgic trend overwhelmingly demanding attention?