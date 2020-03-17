jennifer-lopez-makes-shoes-(and-sells-them)

He announced it in mid-February, on instagram, ça va sans dire . And now, the fashion dream of Jennifer Lopez has seen the light . From today, in fact, JLo Jennifer Lopez , the new shoe collection designed by the singer herself in collaboration with DSW , is officially on sale.

It is a delicate, particular, unusual moment for the launch of their creations, but that the volcanic pop star wanted to pay homage like this: «I am at home, I hope you are well. Here's a little thing to brighten your days », reads the caption of the post published on your instagram account.

A message of positivity, that wants to break, at least for a while, the tension of these hours , and which relies on the scratchy images of the countryside , viral on social media, in which the models of its footwear line appear. Thirty two models designed for the summer where to prevail, not even say it, they are animal prints, rhinestones, and dizzying heels. But not only. Espadrilles, sneakers and flat shoes with a typically summer flavor make up the varied collection satisfying all tastes.

A range of proposals in which there is everything J Lo . His charisma, his explosive personality, his sensuality and his glamor. Looking forward to returning soon to take more peaceful roads.

READ ALSO

The shoe of the day

READ ALSO

Sarah Jessica Parker, the first boutique in Manhattan is by Manolo Blahnik