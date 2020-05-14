jennifer-lopez's-daughter,-emme,-debuts-as-a-writer-(of-prayers)

Last February we saw Emme Maribel , daughter of Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony , surprise performance with his mother on the Super stage Bowl. The 12-year-old, who also has a twin (Max) born five seconds before her, has been dreaming of a future in music since childhood and learned everything from the woman he most admires: his mother. But now we find out that his talent doesn't stop at the notes. Mom Jennifer Lopez has just made it known via Instagram that her daughter is about to debut as a writer . In September a collection of his personal prayers, entitled will arrive in the library Lord Help Me , which “will help families embrace the power of faith every day,” wrote the star saying to herself proud of his “coconut” .

«Coconut» is the nickname with which JLo affectionately calls both Emme and Max. «It is a nickname that they carry with them since they were in the cradle. When they started growing his hair it looked like two coconuts », the star told Jay Leno in 2012 during an episode of the Tonight Show . His “coconuts” are growing. Ma JLo, today betrothed to Alex Rodriguez , is increasingly in love with the twins had by ex-husband Marc Anthony. « Being a mother is my greatest joy and my greatest triumph », he wrote a few days ago, on the occasion of Mother's Day, posting a photo together with the twins.

