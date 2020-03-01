jennifer-lopez's-disappointment-at-the-failure-to-nominate-for-an-oscar-and-the-other-gossip-of-the-weekend

“I felt like I had made it. There were newspaper articles, interviews, covers. Everything was perfect, and in the end nothing ». Jennifer Lopez who speaks a little less than a month after the delivery of the Oscar Awards who, during the last stage of the Oprah Winfrey Vision Tour , breaks the silence and reveals that the lack of nomination for best supporting actress for the film The girls of Wall Street has affected her much more than the media has hinted at.

«I'm a bit sad, even if the response has been very positive» continues Jennifer Lopez who, for the role of Ramona, still competed in the Golden Globe assisting , however, to the triumph of Laura Dern for Story of a wedding . The biggest regret, however, remains the disappointment of her staff and all the people who have always been close to her during her brilliant career: «I am bitter for them too, some work alongside me from 25 years, they deserved it more than me ». To express her solidarity was also the ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck who, a few days before, explained in an interview with the New York Times that Jennifer deserves the nomination more than anyone else.

Here are the other gossip of the weekend:

Prince Harry as the Beatles

Returning to the United Kingdom to honor his latest official commitments, Prince Harry takes advantage of this to record a single together with Jon Bon Bovi, whose proceeds will go to charity, and pose for a photo on the pedestrian crossing of Abbey Road: it is the first real English of the history of the Crown to lend itself to a shot like that THE ARTICLE

Giulia De Lellis and the crisis with Andrea Iannone

After the rumors of an alleged crisis and, even, of a betrayal of him, the trend expert lets know on an Instagram Stories how things really are: «I open the phone very little, if not to make you have a laugh with my grandchildren. I got two or three messages totally out of place, in short, everything is ok. I'm just relaxing at home. ” THE STORY

Junior Cally and the turbulent past

Interviewed by Verissimo, the Roman rapper who arrived penultimate at the 70 th Sanremo Festival speaks for the first time of his stormy past: since he left and entered from hospitals to alcohol addiction that turned him away from his parents: “I came out when you realize that you are losing touch with the people who love you, and I was throwing my life away. I said to myself “Do something to make your life better”: it was like making up for lost time, the important thing is being able to understand your mistakes “. THE ARTICLE

The pain of Queen Elizabeth

The Sunday Times anticipates that Meghan Markle will return to the United Kingdom to accompany Harry on their last five official engagements, but that he will not bring little Archie with him, who will remain in Canada. A news that, according to the tabloid, would have caused not a little bitterness in Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who have enjoyed very little the grandson since he was born. THE STORY

Gisele Bündchen, not stepmother, but «bonus mom»

Like Gwyneth Paltrow, the Brazilian model also redefines her relationship with Jack, the boy her husband Tom Brady had with Bridget Maynahan: «I don't like the word” stepmother “. I prefer “bonus mom”. Because I consider Jack a blessing. I am very happy to have one more angel in life ». THE ARTICLE

James Middleton, brother of Kate, and the new role on television

The brother of the Duchess of Cambridge was allegedly hired by an English production company to make a documentary about pet therapy and mental health. THE ARTICLE

Cristiano Malgioglio on the relationship with Mina: «When I clung to her skirt»

On the occasion of the 80 years of the Cremona Tiger, which Vanity Fair pays tribute with a collector's number, Cristiano Malgioglio reveals to VanityFair.it some goodies he had never told before: from their first meeting in Via Senato in Milan to the time that Liza Minnelli reached Lugano to ask Mina to make an English version of Still still still, but “the lady did not answer” THE INTERVIEW

Wedding Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi: the witness will be Wolfie, his 3-year-old son

In 68 years of reign, Queen Elizabeth had never had to deal with a wedding witness of just 3 years. It will happen on the occasion of the wedding of his granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi: to bring the wedding rings to the couple will be, in fact, little Christopher, better known as Wolfie, the son of Edoardo who, it seems, will also play a key role in welcoming guests. THE STORY

Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello: the third child arrives

The Atlético Madrid footballer and the influencer announce on social networks that soon “there will be five of us”: the third child is arriving after the twins with whom they often and willingly immortalize themselves on Instagram. THE ARTICLE

If your ex is dating Lady Gaga now

Lindsay Crouse, a New York Times journalist, makes it known in an article about how he discovered that his ex is the mysterious man with whom Lady Gaga has accompanied him in the last period: when the comparison with the new flame seems more difficult than expected . THE ARTICLE

