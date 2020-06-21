jessica-alba,-family-portrait:-«proud-of-you»

«Lean on the family and find moments of joy . ” Jessica Alba enjoying the twelfth birthday of his eldest daughter, Honor Marie , in the company of dearest affections. In the tender photo, posted on Instagram from the American actress, her husband is there Cash Warren, the youngest son Hayes (2) in the arms of the mother, the middle daughter Haven Garner (8) and, of course, Honor, in front of a large rainbow cake.

«I am really proud of what you have become today », adds Jessica in the caption, addressing the celebrated . «Your sweet soul chose me to mother her, this is really a blessing. I am a proud mother, family is everything“. Between pink balloons, purple festoons and a dozen inviting cupcakes , the atmosphere in the group seems to be really relaxed, moments before blow out the candles .

Soon after the family started tinkering about TikTok , the famous sharing platform of the videos to which you have recently registered pure Jessica, even if it is a lot above the average age of the users: «It is out of mine comfort zone, but it is an activity that connects me to my daughters » , revealed the star. “We have fun with creativity: it is important that they feel that mother is interested in what that they like “.

An afternoon of relaxation for Jessica, who in recent days he had also expressed all his concern on the issue linked to racism : «My children are partly Mexicans , the two largest are already online and therefore exposed to discriminatory behavior . Of course, we live in a privileged bubble and I often talk about it with my children: but however, in these situations, you realize what really matters » .

The family, in fact.

