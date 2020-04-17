World

Jessica Alba in her first whispered beauty tutorial in ASMR mode

nj April 17, 2020
jessica-alba-in-her-first-whispered-beauty-tutorial-in-asmr-mode

If you are suffering from coronavirus anxiety and you want to relax, but without giving up a beauty-saving routine, the solution is to follow the tutorials ASMR , the phenomenon rampant on Youtube.

What is it about? ASMR is the acronym for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response , that is a physical response to a pleasant sensory stimulus, capable of causing a tingling along the body, deep relaxation as a result of memories or tactile sensations visual or auditory that someone has called a form of brain orgasm . One way to provoke it is through whispering, a soft voice that has an immediate effect of relaxation and well-being, to understand a voice like the one longed for Billie Eilish or just like the one that Jessica Alba uses in this beauty tutorial that uses the technique in question.

The star has published her first whispered makeup tutorial on Youtube, with the rustling of products and brushes that create a relaxing soundscape, a sexy and relaxing atmosphere, amplified by visual images in total twilight in the privacy of her room bedroom.

A gimmick that adapts perfectly to the times we live in, of isolation and this does not mean serenity, on the contrary. Anxiety attacks, insomnia, stress and outbursts of anger are commonplace during this time. So why not try the whisper therapy applied to beauty and immerse yourself in one of these videos ASMR with an «orgasmic» effect? ​​

READ ALSO

0: 01 / 3: 03 THE MOST BEAUTIFUL YEARS: THE INTERVIEW WITH EMMA BROWN Tutorial natural and bright makeup, a video call test

nj

Related Articles

February 4, 2020
3

Global Pneumatic Actuated Knife Gate Valve Market 2020 by Type, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2026

January 27, 2020
8

Global Device Vulnerability Management Market 2025 by Orbis Market Reports | Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Users- IBM, HPE, Dell etc.

March 26, 2020
3

Global Handheld Psophometer Market- Comprehensive study by key players: Aplab, Siemens, Keysight Technologies, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, Sontronic GmbH, Fuzhou Fuguang Electronics, and more…

March 23, 2020
2

Global Ferric Chloride Market 2020 report offers Analysis of Driving Factors, and Challenges for Gaining the Key Insight of the Market

Close