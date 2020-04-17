jessica-alba-in-her-first-whispered-beauty-tutorial-in-asmr-mode

If you are suffering from coronavirus anxiety and you want to relax, but without giving up a beauty-saving routine, the solution is to follow the tutorials ASMR , the phenomenon rampant on Youtube.

What is it about? ASMR is the acronym for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response , that is a physical response to a pleasant sensory stimulus, capable of causing a tingling along the body, deep relaxation as a result of memories or tactile sensations visual or auditory that someone has called a form of brain orgasm . One way to provoke it is through whispering, a soft voice that has an immediate effect of relaxation and well-being, to understand a voice like the one longed for Billie Eilish or just like the one that Jessica Alba uses in this beauty tutorial that uses the technique in question.

The star has published her first whispered makeup tutorial on Youtube, with the rustling of products and brushes that create a relaxing soundscape, a sexy and relaxing atmosphere, amplified by visual images in total twilight in the privacy of her room bedroom.

A gimmick that adapts perfectly to the times we live in, of isolation and this does not mean serenity, on the contrary. Anxiety attacks, insomnia, stress and outbursts of anger are commonplace during this time. So why not try the whisper therapy applied to beauty and immerse yourself in one of these videos ASMR with an «orgasmic» effect? ​​

