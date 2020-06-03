jetsun-pema-of-bhutan,-the-youngest-(and-happiest)-queen-in-the-world,-turns-30

Jetsun Pema, queen of Bhutan, consort of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, accomplishes 30 years on June 4 2020 . It is the youngest queen in the world. And we want to celebrate her with the beautiful story of her love for King Jigme, 40, who renounced for her to polygamy.

Ten years of difference, Jigme fell in love with her when Jetsun Pema was alone 17 years. But actually their looks they had met many years before, when Jetsun was only seven years old. They were in a park in Thimphu, the capital of the Kingdom that measures the FIL , the gross internal happiness . Passionate about fine arts, painting and basketball, Jetsun was captain of the basketball team during the school years. The two meet when he has already been king for two years. Despite his young age – he was born in 1980 – his father left him the throne of a nation that has recently opened up to modernity. Jetsun captures him with that perfect face of his , the small body , i kind ways .

The two begin a secret relationship, but she asks for time: she wants to fly to London to study International Relations, Psychology and Art History at Regent's College. Jigme satisfied her: she feels she has found a soul mate , even if it is a bourgeois. In 2011 Jigme can no longer wait, so she agrees to marry him. «Many have their own idea of ​​what a queen should look like: extraordinarily beautiful, intelligent, graceful. For me it counts that as an individual he is a good human being, while as a queen he is ready to serve his people and his country . I found my queen and her name is Jetsun Pema “, the king tells Parliament in announcing their wedding.

They marry in the same year as Kate Middleton and William . In October, however, when the alignment of the planets is the most favorable to the zodiac signs of the spouses, after a moonlit night full. On that day there are no foreign princes among the guests, but after the ceremony, the spouses go out to greet the Bhutanese people personally. The king describes his wife as follows: «He is a wonderful and intelligent human being. We share one big thing in common: love and passion for art “. Then she asks permission to kiss her in public. For love, King Jigme makes another gesture: although the law of Bhutan allows polygamy, he solemnly swears that he wants to give up the right to take other wives. “I chose her and you only” .

Today they are parents of two children : i the firstborn , Prince Dragon Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck who is almost four years old and is the heir to the throne. And the latest addition, another male , born last April whose name is still top secret.

