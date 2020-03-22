jetsun-pema's-fairy-tale,-the-himalayan-kate-middleton-(or-the-happiest-queen-in-the-world)

Jetsun Pema , 30 years, the youngest queen of the world, ex bourgeois, has just given birth to her second child. Another male. The eldest son, the prince Dragon Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck is now almost four years old and is the heir to the throne. For Jetsun, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel of Bhutan, 40 years, he renounced polygamy. That of the Kate Middleton and William of the Himalaya is a beautiful love story.



Ten years of difference, Jigme fell in love with her when Jetsun was alone 17 years. But in reality their eyes had met many years earlier, when Jetsun was only seven years old. They were in a park in Thimphu, the capital of the Kingdom which measures the FIL instead of the PIL , the gross internal happiness . Passionate about fine arts, painting and basketball, Jetsun was captain of the basketball team during the school years. The two meet when he has already been king for two years. Despite his young age – he was born in 1980 – his father left him the throne of a nation that has recently opened up to modernity. Jetsun captures him with that perfect face of his , the small body , the gentle ways .

The two begin a secret relationship, but she asks for time: she wants to fly to London to study International Relations, Psychology and Art History at Regent's College. Jigme satisfies her: she feels she has found a soul mate , even if it is a bourgeois. In 2011 Jigme can no longer wait, so she agrees to marry him. «Many have their own idea of ​​what a queen should look like: extraordinarily beautiful, intelligent, graceful. For me it counts that as an individual he is a good human being, while as a queen he is ready to serve his people and his country . I found my queen and her name is Jetsun Pema “, the king tells Parliament in announcing their wedding.

They marry in the same year as Kate Middleton and William . In October, however, when the alignment of the planets is the most favorable to the zodiac signs of the spouses, after a full moon night . On that day there are no foreign princes among the guests, but after the ceremony, the spouses go out to greet the Bhutanese people personally. The king describes his wife as follows: «He is a wonderful and intelligent human being. We share one big thing in common: love and passion for art “. Then she asks permission to kiss her in public. For love, King Jigme makes another gesture: although the law of Bhutan allows polygamy, he solemnly swears that he wants to give up the right to take other wives. “I chose her and you only” . Power of true love.

