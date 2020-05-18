joaquin-phoenix-and-rooney-mara-are-expecting-their-first-child-together

Good news under the Hollywood sky: the Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara will become parents, they are expecting their first child together , as confirmed by a source at Page Six . Official confirmations, moreover, should not arrive, at least until the birth. Actually, the actors are one of the most discreet and low profile couples in America.

The two during the lockdown, have maintained a very low profile: they were quarantined in their Los Angeles home. And then the actress was caught on the streets of the Californian city, in loose clothing, in an attempt to conceal the belly as much as possible.

The two met in 2013 on the set of Her by Spike Jonze, but they started dating only when they found themselves on another set, to Mary Magdalene . The first red carpet together? At the Cannes Film Festival of 2017. Since 2018 they live together on the Hollywood hills.

Rooney had previously been tied to director Charlie McDowell for six years. While Phoenix in 2014 called love “a beautiful madness” . The reason? “Many times we do not understand.” But changing your mind is wise. Forty-five years he, ten less she, since last summer would be officially engaged. Again, without confirmation. Marriage if there ever will be, will certainly secret.

“They don't like to go out, they prefer to be together in their world” , he revealed a source Us Weekley. And last February when Phoenix won the statuette (for Best protagonist in Joker ), the two celebrated together with a sandwich veg, the famous chain “Monty's Good Burger.” She in sneakers under the red carpet dress.



Both animal rights activists and social workers, Joaquin and Rooney are made for each other. Only in 2019 did he reveal to Vanity Fair America to be convinced that she initially “despised” him. The actress, however, was alone very shy. « She is the only girl who has ever searched the Internet, “he admitted again,” We were just friends, friends of emails. And I had never looked for a girl online. ”

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, here's what they did on the last night before the royal wedding

READ ALSO

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, if the proof of the crisis is a cryptic message

READ ALSO

Elettra Miura Lamborghini and a cake to celebrate «18 years”

READ ALSO

Andrew of York: from “brave prince” to “most hated” of the royal family