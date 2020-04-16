john-travolta-remembers-his-son-jett-who-would-have-turned-28:-“we-love-you”

« Happy birthday Jetty, we love you ». John Travolta with a post on Instagram wanted to remember his son Jett , died in 17 years January 2 2009 , on the day that would have been his 28th birthday . Accompanying the words with a tender image in which father and son smile at each other looking in each other's eyes.

Also Travolta's wife, the actress Kelly Preston , wanted to honor his son, remembering him with a image in which they embrace tight close against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, accompanied by the caption «Happy birthday, sweet Jetty, we love you».

Although the causes of Jett's death are not fully understood, the boy, suffering from autism , would have died in the room of the Old Bahama Bay Hotel at Bahamas , where he was on vacation with his parents, following an epileptic attack that would have made him hit his head against the bathtub bathroom. At the time, the two Hollywood stars were accused by the media of not having given Jett the necessary treatment: both would indeed be followers of Scientology , which refers to special care .

In addition to Jett, John Travolta and Kelly Preston already had another daughter, Ella Bleu, who is now 20 years old, while just over a year after the boy's death, the couple had another son, Benjamin who is now 9 years old. But Jett's death is unsurpassed pain. Travolta, some time ago, speaking with Us Weekly admitted: « It is painful to lose someone you have watched grow every day . Someone you taught to talk and walk. Someone you showed how to love. It is the worst thing that can happen to anyone . My son gave me a lot of joy. It was my everything. He taught me how to love unconditionally “.

Ever since he died, the actor and his wife have never forgotten, on his birthday, to give him moving social gifts. A week ago Kelly also shared a family shot with Jette and daughter Ella Bleu: « I have a special place in my heart for those with autism and special needs. And I send love to some of my favorite people in the world. My son Jetty was one of the most playful and wonderful souls that could be encountered . Love all those who suffer from autism and have special needs all over the world “.

