johnny-depp,-amber-heard,-the-“severed-finger”-and-the-last-act-of-a-nightmare-wedding

Blood, degradation and violence: the marriage between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard seems to have known everything that a love shouldn't never meet. Maybe something more. Something even more murky, preserved in the judicial past of an actor still under accusation. And that the Daily Mail has just published, exclusively, namely the video of a deposition made by Depp in one of the causes involving him.

It is 2018 and the actor filed a lawsuit against his lawyer, Jake Bloom , accusing him of stealing thirty million dollars over the years.

Depp, in the movie, doesn't talk about Bloom, he talks about himself. One evening in America, one evening in which his relationship with Amber Heard turned into a nightmare. “I was trying to deal with the madness of having had a finger cut off by the woman I was married to,” says Johnny Depp in the video, and it almost seems that he learned to laugh at it, of that hideous fact. Jack Sparrow, who later reported the News Group Newspapers because of an article by the Sun in which he was called “wife beater”, tells of how Amber Heard severed the last phalanx of a finger with the shards of a bottle of vodka. She would have gone mad, he says, because of an agreement that Depp asked Bloom to make after the wedding. Back then, it was March 2015, Amber Heard would hit her hand with the bottle, tearing off part of her finger. «He was bleeding like Vesuvius», explains Depp, whom his stump nicknamed «Little Richard».

The actor's version would be partially confirmed by the medical sector that arrived on the scene. The Daily Mail , together with the video of the deposition, a video that could now be used in the legal dispute between ex-spouses , published the doctors' audio. “I can't find the tip of my finger, I can't find the tip of my finger,” repeats David Kipper, Depp's personal physician, while nurse Debbie Llyod searches the paper bin. “Look how much blood, shit!” Cries the woman.

In the background, Amber Heard's voice echoes, while Johnny Depp invites her to leave the house. «I hope you will leave on Monday. I wish you had understood what you are and what you did to me, how you made me feel disgusted by myself. I should have gone the day in I knew you had dyed your hair, “says Depp again, before the words turn into a confused buzz and the accident takes on dark colors.

Over the years, and in court cases following the Depp-Heard wedding, celebrated in 2015 and dissolved in 2017 , it was never understood what happened that evening. Amber Heard, who together with the divorce asked for a restrictive order for domestic violence , gave another version of the incident . Depp, who asked his ex-wife for compensation of 50 million dollars, would have injured himself, after trying to destroy your phone against a wall. He would have been thrilled, excited by three days of alcohol and ecstasy abuse. But the video of the Daily Mail would seem to deny Heard and shed new light on a sad episode, on a toxic relationship, the worst that Hollywood has known.

