johnny-depp,-crazy-messages:-divorce-with-amber-heard-more-and-more-grotesque

Slaps, bottles and fights on the plane. Divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has long since taken on grotesque outlines. But for the series there is never an end to the worst, a series of delusional messages that the American actor seems to have sent to his friend and colleague Paul Bettany in November 2013, when she was still with the ex-wife. “ Bruciamola . Indeed, first we drown it and then burn it “.

«Then I will deal with his corpse » , writes Depp again in the messages read to London during a preliminary hearing of the trial between him and the tabloid «The Sun». Words of a unheard of violence, daughters yes – probably – of an unbalanced psychophysical condition , but which certainly cannot find an alibi: «They are fragments in the midst of hundreds of other messages», replies Depp's attorney , who then reads another one.

«I really should be out of my mind to vent my anger against the woman I love “, the actor always writes to Bettany. On the other hand it must be said that – despite those messages – Depp always has denied of having beaten the ex: «I don't have never put his hands on a woman , “he told the authorities a year ago. “You went to court with painted bruises to obtain restrictive orders, but I was the victim “.

«He was throwing me pots and jars, I also risked losing a finger », is the reconstruction of Depp. That mussel but with that of Amber during the deposition: «One day grabbed me by the throat and I thought he didn't realize he was suffocating me, I was afraid he would kill me “, is one of the various episodes of violence reported:” Another time instead he dragged me around the house tearing my hair, with the bleeding nose “.

Just a few days ago, however, registration emerged of an old session of couple therapy where Amber admits to having hit and beaten Depp: «I'm sorry I didn't take you in the face with a real slap , I was hitting you, but I didn't give you a punch », she says trying to minimize what happened. «Honey, you have not been punched . I don't know what the movement of my hand was but I didn't hurt you ».

In short, beyond who is wrong or right, the divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is likely to become one of the worst of the history of Hollywood . Or maybe it already is.

READ ALSO

Johnny Depp against Amber Heard, James Franco enters the scene

READ ALSO

Johnny Depp against Amber Head: «I was the victim, painted bruises»