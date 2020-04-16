johnny-depp-lands-on-instagram:-here-is-the-first-photo-(which-is-full-of-likes)

The gossip has been winding for a few days among the fans of the actor, today there are no more doubts, the ex Pirate of the Caribbean Johnny Depp has officially landed on Instagram with an official account, which soon made the full of followers, well 176 thousand in the first 15 minutes. Depp, who in the description defines himself as an “occasional actor” , first debuted with a completely white image, and a few hours later with a photo that portrays him sitting in front of a table full of candles: «Hello everyone, I'm filming something for you now, give me a minute. “

What, at least for the moment, is not yet known.

What is certain is that the arrival on the most used social of the moment was a real surprise for many, because until this moment Depp had kept his distance. Around, only many fake accounts in his name and according to some unconfirmed rumors, the reason for this little surprise could be this. Lately, moreover, there have been many surprises on his part. The latest revelation, but only in chronological order, would concern the news of a severed finger from ex-wife Amber Heard, which emerged during the process that still sees them against each other.

Heard, according to the audio filed in court, allegedly cut off the last phalanx of a finger with the pieces of a bottle. But there is still nothing certain, nor definitive. Certainly it is a tormented story, with not yet clear outlines, even if at first everything seemed like a fairy tale. The first red carpets hand in hand, then the wedding, in 2015, finished just two years later. She, with her face covered with bruises, had accused him of domestic violence, he had always sent everything back to the sender , supported by his children, by the ex Vanessa Paradis and by Winona Ryder. It was from a fan account of the actress, linked to Johnny from 1990 l 1993, that the news of the arrival of Jack Sparrow on Instagram has started. Who knows how he'll do it. What is certain is that the sequel is already very substantial.

READ ALSO

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, the “severed finger” and the last act of a nightmare wedding

READ ALSO

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the never ending war

READ ALSO

Are Johnny Depp and Amber Heard about to come face to face in court?