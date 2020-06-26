join-the-table,-on-the-hunt-for-exclusive-gastronomic-experiences

Break down any barriers between commercial establishments and end customers. This is the objective of Join The Table with Gin Mare , an international platform created to concretely support the hospitality sector in the current recovery and especially in the future.

The website allows consumers to discover and book unique gastronomic experiences in the best cocktail bars and restaurants, capable of enhancing the characteristic flavor of Mediterranean botanicals of Gin Mare . Join The Table wants to generate immediate benefits for the premises that become part of the platform and carry on the project also in the future, with the intention of enriching it with new developments, in order to offer increasingly exclusive experiences in full Mediterranean style by Gin Mare.

A project born to offer immediate advantages to bars and restaurants, but also to customers who have the opportunity to live and share exclusive experiences.

READ ALSO

The excellence of vodka: 5 cocktails for connoisseurs

READ ALSO

Gin and Tonic Day: the recipes of the masters to be replicated at home