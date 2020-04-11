joseph-stiglitz:-“solidarity-is-the-only-way-out”

The article is published in the issue 15 of «Vanity Fair», in newsstand until 15 April.

Covid – 19 struck Europe violently, and two of the countries most devastated by the virus are also among the least able to bear its economic consequences: Italy, whose economy has been in precarious conditions since before the pandemic, and Spain, already heavily hit by the eurozone crisis of 2010. Europe has handled that crisis badly, imposing unnecessary suffering and frankly inhuman doses of austerity on the afflicted countries; badly managed the migration crisis of 2015; and now he risks doing the same with the coronavirus emergency.

“At stake” “the French president Macron told the other leaders,” there is the very survival of the European project “.

European leaders have adopted the right language: there is a need for a Marshall Plan, in reference to the aid provided by the United States to Europe after the Second World War. Understandable that the name was made, since it was a huge multilateral initiative, which saw a collaboration within Europe and between Europe and the United States, and which was very successful, allowing Europe to overcome in quickly the industrial capacity it possessed before the war. It prevented what might otherwise have become a catastrophe, destined to starve entire peoples. And it allowed Europe to counter the threat of communism, transforming itself into the bulwark of democracy and human rights that it is today.

But judging by the first signs, the same divisions that have prevented an effective response to previous crises will make it difficult to implement a new Marshall Plan in Europe. With an America so absorbed in its own problems – and already committed to a recovery program that will bring the deficit / GDP ratio to levels that would cause a heart attack to a German finance minister, from about 5% before the pandemic to what currently it looks like a 15% abundant – it is difficult to imagine that the America First of the Trump administration may hold out a hand. Europe will have to look to itself, and in particular to European solidarity .

During the first European summit to deal with the Covid crisis – 19, however, the latter seemed to be scarce. And the absence of an adequate response is likely to be particularly painful for the eurozone countries, which will not be able to turn to their central banks for the financing of the deficit that clearly serves today, because their central banks have effectively renounced. Even by suspending the constraints imposed by the stability and growth pact (3% of GDP), countries like Italy, quite simply, will not be able to finance themselves. It goes without saying that if the old motto of the European Central Bank continues – whatever it takes – the ECB could intervene, buying government bonds. Someone will object, as already happened during the crisis of 2010. But then the ECB chose to act, knowing that the alternative would be disastrous. Not doing so today would be the same, and would, as Macron suggested, end the European project, or at least exit some euro from the euro.

There are other tools that Europe could use to react to the crisis: the resources already present in the European Stability Mechanism (MES), or the issuance of Eurobonds, in this case renamed coronabond. There are those who fear, like some northern European countries, that such indebtedness will lead to a moral hazard, fueling the propensity to overspend. Having been among the first economists to analyze, almost fifty years ago, the economic implications of moral hazard, I always thought that the term was used too often and out of proportion. Today it is not even relevant. The appearance of this terrible virus does not derive from the behavior of individual countries. This is a unique circumstance which requires a decisive and immediate response at European level.

The virus does not respect national borders, and has already crossed many borders without the need for a passport. And in an already integrated European economy, the collapse of any large country or group of countries would lead to an economic weakening of the whole EU.

This is why the other argument that feels against a European response is so wrong: “We are not a fiscal union”. However, the fundamental premise of a political union is that, in times of need, one side supports the other. It is primarily a humanitarian issue, but also of national interest.

The Marshall Plan worked not only for its size, but for its design character. The same should apply now. The first contribution of resources must be destined to contain the disease and deaths. Italian and Spanish hospitals are put to the test. There is an obvious need for massive aid, and quickly. If they arrive, Italy and Spain, once the crisis is over, may be able to help the countries affected later, especially because many of their inhabitants will be equipped with antibodies.

The Marshall Plan, however, focused on recovery. The next should be too. We will need a very different intervention from that necessary for the reconstruction of Europe in the aftermath of the war, and even more so than that required for the crises of 2008 and . In those cases, the problem was the insufficiency of aggregate demand. Today the problem is that the virus makes the interaction between individuals too risky, interfering with both demand and supply. But the consequences will continue even after the virus is eradicated: many families and businesses will find themselves with devastated balance sheets, which will affect their ability and their desire to consume and invest. Many companies will not survive. There will be deaths among the people who drive them. Today's bankrupt companies will remain so even at the end of the pandemic.

Whether recovery is quick and easy, or difficult and prolonged, will largely depend on developments in the coming months. If the taboo on debt and interest payments is overcome, fewer companies will go bankrupt and company and family budgets will be better guaranteed. By now providing more economic support to those in need, once the crisis is over, families will be able to go back to spending. As for Europe as a whole, if each country is abandoned to itself, some will they will emerge much weaker than others, and burdened by a much more massive debt. Europe could face another debt crisis, this time perhaps more serious than the previous one. The most affected countries will be the most indebted, and at the same time their banks will be weakened, simply because more bankruptcies have occurred. This will apply regardless of the health of the loans and the prudence of individual governments: a weak economy – and the coronavirus will severely weaken the economy – produces more bankruptcies and a rise in public debt.

From this terrible tragedy several important lessons are already emerging, all central themes of my book People, power and profits . A progressive capitalism in an era of discontent . First of all, the fact that in the economy of the twenty-first century the state is fundamental. Its role has been minimized in the neoliberal era, and we are paying a heavy price for it. Markets work for some things, but not others. When the crisis strikes (as has already happened for other crises), we turn to the state. The private sector does not protect us. Public health is a common good. The action of individuals and countries has strong repercussions on others. The only way to protect yourself is to act together.

Markets are a bankruptcy investment when it comes to public interest. They have short eyesight. In 2008 we realized that the financial markets were nearsighted and ran excessive risks, leaving the bill to be paid to taxpayers. Today we realize that many companies have not had sufficient capital reserves. It has been seen in a clear way in the United States, where airlines and other companies, for example, have received tax relief for over three thousand billion dollars, punctually given to their shareholders: almost three thousand billion dollars in the repurchase of own shares over the course of a year. The car companies have removed the spare wheels from their vehicles, saving something in the short term, but imposing huge costs on motorists who happen to puncture miles away from the nearest coachbuilder. We Americans boasted of the economic efficiency of our hospitals, with their beds occupied for 95% of the time: all very nice, until the demand increases. But the pandemic caught us completely unprepared.

In parallel to this overestimation of the strength of the markets, neoliberalism has produced a systematic weakening of the state. Again, the perfect example comes from the United States: before the advent of Trump, we had created valid, if not perfect, institutions to help us respond to crises like this. There was an office in the White House at the National Security Council to prepare the country for a pandemic. The focal point of the response was the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CoC), which had already demonstrated its skills during the Ebola crisis. We had national reserves of medical supplies, and a strong state-funded scientific establishment that would allow us to identify and intervene in the event of new diseases. All of this was quickly dismantled, reflecting the damage that an incapable president can produce in just three years. That office in the White House has been suppressed, budgets for science and the CDC have been cut – in some sectors heavily – and national reserves have no longer been replenished. Lung ventilator maintenance has stopped.

The professionals of our administration have contrasted the politicization of the pandemic. Had it been up to Trump, nothing would have moved to the point of no return. Even so, delays will have a heavy cost: inertia will cause the death of thousands of people. Our president has blood on his hands.

Which brings me to the second of the book's themes: explaining what the wealth of nations is, to quote the title of the famous work by Adam Smith of 1776, considered by most as the first treatise on “modern” economics. Why are we so much richer today than 250 years ago? In large part thanks to scientific progress, which is also fundamental for our ability to respond to this virus. Unfortunately, many governments – including Trump's – skimp on research funding when they don't cut it.

Third, we are facing a global crisis, which needs to be addressed on a global level. No country can do it alone.

The Marshall Plan expressed this kind of global solidarity. Solidarity creates solidarity; divisions produce divisions. Europe is facing a difficult choice. I hope you decide for the best.

Joseph E. Stiglitz teaches economics at Columbia University. In 2001 he won the Nobel prize for economics. He was vice president and chief economist of the World Bank and president of the US government's economic adviser / economic advisor board. His latest book, People, Power and Profits. A progressive capitalism in an era of discontent , came out last month for Einaudi.

(Translation by Matteo Colombo)