jova,-the-naked-stage

This article was published in the number 22 / 23 of Vanity Fair Italia, on newsstands until 17 June 2020.

Tuesday 19 May 2020, hours 16. 58, mail from Lorenzo Cherubini.

“Give me until Sunday to see if I have an idea, okay? I don't make a commitment now because I don't have anything in hand, but I think about it immediately. I like the “new” Vanity , congratulations ».

Saturday 23 May, four days later. The idea is preceded by a distracting afternoon sound. We unwrap the gift.

It is one of his works exclusively for Vanity Fair . We like it immediately. We like it very much: “I almost never see old photos again, but in recent days I have had the unexpected desire to do so. One after another I observed those of Jova Beach and an indescribable and poignant feeling took hold of my throat, a sensation hovering between yesterday and tomorrow. “To rebuild your emotions and redesign the future”, I thought, “you can only start from there”. It is as if in this period we had entered through one door and now to go out again we must find another. Nobody knows what this new door is and what we will find ourselves looking at, but I know it must necessarily be a horizon of freedom. In its continuous redesign and its constant stimulus, freedom is a word that I have always liked. Sometimes it's in the title of a song, other times hidden in the folds of a piece, but there is no record of mine that doesn't exist and even if I haven't checked with certainty, maybe I'm the singer who in recent years has used it to more. Going around the most elusive and most important of terms has always been an obsession for me. Especially for this reason, in an anomalous period, I wanted to contribute to the number of VF “.

What shape does this anomaly give?

«I entered a phase where I live my days in a crazy way. I do a thousand things, but without any purpose. I let myself go to the happy discovery of the case, I get lost in the serendipity , I discover hidden corners while chasing something else. So, although I don't know how long it will last, I need to wake up, take a bike ride, write or play without any obligation or date to be respected. Occasionally not having a deadline and not taking on tasks is necessary “.

It seems a principle that has to do with freedom.

«It has to do with the beauty and the destiny that my work can restore. I don't know how many activities in the world exist that can alternate periods of iron self-discipline with others of total indiscipline in which I have to open a thousand books together, listen to the most different music and even go against myself without any logical order. Postponing any concrete hypothesis to a later date has allowed me to review all my plans. In this period I should have already been in the studio drawing an idea of ​​a new album with the aspiration to set up a live activity for the summer 2021 and instead I'm doing something else. With what happened to the lives I will probably slip too: we can't all start together. Those who stopped will leave, I was already stopped “.

What is the word freedom for you?

«Freedom cannot be defined: it moves, it is a traveling word, a light that appears and disappears. In a nice book by Dave Eggers (His right foot , Mondadori , editor's note) that came to my hands, freedom is the body of a moving statue that is to take a step. And whoever takes steps, by definition, always advances in the direction of the unknown “.

How unknown is there in your work?

«So much yesterday, because creation is always unknown. And a lot today because the uncertainty, in a world, mine, which thrives on encounters and gatherings, is even more palpable. Our work is currently illegal. It's forbidden. And for those like me who write songs to be able to share them in a concert and think that live music is the heart of our job, not being able to participate in the party is paradoxical “.

READ ALSO

Lorenzo designs the cover of the new issue of Vanity Fair

Is freedom also a paradoxical territory?

«It is the most paradoxical territory of all. Freedom can only be desired. You can chase it. Chasing it, you have the illusion of living it, but in the end you never own it and it is always you who chooses. A bit like Angelica from Orlando furious . Everyone craves it and nobody can grasp it. It passes in two octaves from France to China and leaves behind anger, regrets and madness. It is promised in Orlando: the coolest, the smartest and the most fabulous. And who do you end up with? With Medoro, the first that passes. My teacher didn't like Ariosto. Dante preferred him. It was not his type. But it was definitely mine. It's a dream I discovered later, Ariosto. Self-taught “.

Alda Merini claims that a man's freedom is measured by the intensity of his dreams.

«For me, dreams are a very concrete thing: they are projects. I cannot separate the dream from the idea of ​​the project and I have no dreams in the drawer. My drawers are all open and they are there, on view, so that I can always have a suggestion to be seized at the right time “.

What dreams have you hatched in these decades?

«Within my reach. I didn't dream of the impossible, but the possible. I tried to do things that seemed congenial to me, but I never made plans, perhaps wrongly, in the long run. As a child I liked music and I tried to find the way that would help me sublimate that dream. I didn't know how to write, I didn't know how to sing, I didn't know how to play. I didn't know how to do anything, but I knew what I liked. So I started DJing trying to involve everyone I could in my passion. And from that first little trip between a disco in Cortona and Radio Foxes, many other trips have come in the rain “.

Another outpost of freedom. The journey sang it. He experienced it.

«Travels from my point of view are almost writing projects: for me there is no difference between a trip and a disc, a trip can be the son of an album and vice versa, but there is always freedom on the basis of a departure or a verse “.

How did this word so round, so full explain it to your daughter Teresa?

“Maybe she explained it to me. We were at home, waiting for a fax and Teresa, who was very young at the time and had started talking recently, stood in front of the sheets that came out of the printer and said to me: “Santa, listen to this noise, it seems that he is saying there rtà, li / be / rtà, li / be / rtà “. He was walking like a demonstrator, almost martial, in front of that little miracle of technology and while she was arming that show I understood that he was teaching me something I no longer remembered “.

What?

«That for children sounds always come before meanings, but often those meanings still have their own meaning. As a kid I stared at words without taking much care of what they meant. There was one that I repeated a bit obsessively and that word was: freedom “.

Did he often fall in love with words?

«Do you think I went to Cuba for the first time because I had fallen in love with a sound. As a child I thought: “Cuba must be a nice place, is it a female cube perhaps?” ». There was a magic in that word. This thing here, the magic of assonances not necessarily related to the meaning made, whoever makes the singer should never lose it. Otherwise then you start writing songs that only those who think they are smart like and who obviously are less so than they assume because they are busy judging. In my opinion, those who judge must be in competitions ». ( smiles )

Instead?

“Instead, songs must appeal to everyone: the intelligent people who are always in great need, but also the heart, feet and voice. The songs must shake you, make you dance and sing at breakneck speed. “

If you don't pay attention and care, freedom vanishes. Was it difficult not to lose it for you?

«It's a constant job. A day does not pass without asking me: how much freedom have I practiced today in what I do and what I write? The answer is never affirmative or one hundred percent consoling. In fact, most of the time I fail. Relationships do not square, remorse is felt, the sense of duty crushes me and the pressure saddens me. But then, I think, the job of life is knowing how to stay inside it with strength, trying to understand if there is a light “.

To follow her?

«To follow her and to shake her. Freedom is the opposite of nitroglycerin, which must stand still in order not to cause disasters. Freedom, on the other hand, must be stirred. Always. As soon as you stop it, you enclose it and you think you are dominating it, that cares you and you find yourself with your ass on the ground “.

Is freedom an aspiration?

«It is a vocation. I am part of a generation that did not have to sacrifice life to conquer it and for which the foundations of freedom and rights were almost acquired. Nonetheless, I have always idealized it. Vera, my aunt, my father's sister, a teacher, a Communist of strict observance, was intrigued by my position: “But you are really obsessed with freedom,” he said in a tone of affectionate reproach. “But is it really so important to you?” He asked me. “

And what did she answer?

«From my point of view, freedom is a precondition without which all the rest does not exist. For her, freedom was the consequence of a just policy and of putting things in a row until they had a result. We were on seemingly irreconcilable positions, but we were arguing. I like the dialectic and on the issue of freedom I can also and above all deal with those who don't think like me: the only ones I can't do are those who talk about freedom, but mean that the only freedom that matters is theirs . They say they love it, but they only love their own. They always talk about it with a contrite face, as if freedom were their exclusive possession. But if only they have it, what freedom is it? “.

How did he find his freedom in the family?

«Being the third child has given me a great hand and has given me much more freedom than my brothers did. The expectations and pressures of my parents were on my older brother and in the end, I say it in the best possible sense, I went a little unnoticed. It wasn't that I was spun so much and it was good. I was the unexpected guest: as if I had arrived at a party to which I had not been invited and where everything had already happened. An enviable position: because you participate in the party, but you are not the birthday boy and you are not the center of attention. You are the one who enjoys everything and does not pay a pledge “.

It seems the story of Giovanni Veronesi and his older brother, Sandro. While Sandro and his father discussed, Giovanni took advantage of the confusion and left Prato for Rome.

«It is exactly like this: Giovanni tells a sensation that I know very well. While my father and brothers argued over the big issues, I pushed myself off. It was my luck, but luck, when it passes, must be able to grasp it. If a crack opens in the door, you must know how to put it in there. “

In one of his favorite films, The Truman Show , the door is a symbol. It protects and imprisons the protagonist together.

«It is an easy film to love, but it is also a film full of tragedy. Life is just like that. Full of dangers. But it is exactly there, within that mix of beauty and danger, that it is worth moving. There is nothing more. If there is no danger, there is also no freedom. Life is dangerous and the last few weeks have reminded us that even eating ice cream can be dangerous. “

Hadn't we thought about it enough?

«We are doing it again on what we took for granted. Our own life is a film, but for me this is a very interesting time to live because ours is an era in which authentic relationships can be re-established with many aspects of life: with people, with nature, with a idea of ​​the future. It is as if global disease has been an answer to a question we dared not ask. And the answer is what I said before: life is dangerous, mortality is before our eyes as it is for the Formula One driver. Have you seen the cars? Between the pilot's gaze and the track, in the cockpit, there is a stick. I asked a person who works in Formula One, how do you drive by looking at that stick and the answer surprised me: “Simple, the drivers don't see it. They don't see it because they look beyond. ” Mortality is this thing here: we can focus only on her, go banging and stop living, or we can know that there is and we must go further “.

Do you like the word irony?

«I prefer happiness. It is more suitable for me. Irony is the wonderful dress of a Woody Allen, but it requires a different path. A detachment from what you live. A slightly lateral look. I appreciate it, but I'm not completely comfortable with it. The joy instead is more empathic: it is that of Stanlio and Ollio, of My friends , of Bud Spencer and Terence Hill. It is more declared, less mimetic. Basically freer “.

Libertà is synonymous with summer. Last year we danced on the beach. This promises to be a different season.

“That summer is within us, just as the spirit of those concerts remains within me. We will come back to hug each other. The other day I went to Pienza by bike: I had a coffee in a bar that had just reopened: “How's business going?”, I asked and the lady replied with a wonderful smile: “Now bad, but there We resume “. I am convinced that he is right. There are all the conditions “.

What have you learned in these three months?

“That you can live at another speed. At a different volume. When you have a tire on your bike, you have to stop and repair it to start again. The same happened to us. We did laundry, we stopped and now we start again. As we are human beings we will start running again and sometimes give ourselves some forbidden blows, but this period will not have been spent in vain anyway. We have learned many things, not only in repairing a tire “.