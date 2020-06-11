jovanotti-and-francesca-valiani,-“happy-birthday”-to-the-kiss

“Happy Birthday my love”. The Magic Girl of Jovanotti is called Francesca Valiani. To her, at her side for over twenty years, Lorenzo Cherubini dedicated songs, poems, love phrases. And now, the 11 June, makes her birthday wishes by sharing this beautiful (and rare) photo of a kiss , on stage. The daughter Teresa , the eldest of both, came into the world on 13 December 1998 (and she too has her beautiful verses).

Francesca and Jova have known each other forever. To present them, his sister, Anna. She was 14 years old and Lorenzo put records in a disco in Cortona . «He came to bring me a ticket for an evening in that place», Francesca revealed many years later, «My parents naturally didn't let me go, but I kept that ticket, for no reason, for years in my wallet. I still have it. ” And today of being a lucky couple, who has been able to withstand time and difficulties, she confirms: “What can I say about being envied? That they are right. Being loved is not a foregone conclusion “.

The two got married only in 2008: a ceremony in the Cathedral Santa Maria Nuova of Cortona, always “home”. Surrounded by hundreds of white roses, in the background the music of the violin played by Teresa. A story like theirs, he explained in another interview, should be preserved: «Between the two there is always someone who is dedicated to the maintenance of love and in our couple it is I who notice, who re-screws the bolts that are letting go, that I see something that is breaking up. I pay attention to it, time, thoughts ». Instead, he is the most instinctive one. But, lucky enough to live surrounded by two women, he has a certainty: “This happens when a woman enters a man's life: turns on the light” . My girlfriend is magical.

