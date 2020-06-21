judy-craymer:-«mamma-mia-3?-we-were-working-on-it-before-covid-19-»

«Here we go again», we could say quoting the title of the second film of the saga. Two years after the last chapter in the cinema, Judy Craymer, creator of the original musical and the film adaptation of 2008 and of 2018, reveals that a third act of Mamma Mia! is currently in production and may include new ABBA songs . In an interview with the Daily Mail, Craymer, in fact, explains that the project was at stake before the outbreak of the Covid epidemic – 19: «I wanted continue to work on it in these months, but then I was overwhelmed by the Covid fog »confides the producer.

«I think there will be another film someday, because we have a trilogy in mind. I know Universal would like you to do it “ and, of course, we are sure that it is so. Mamma Mia! Here we go again , although it has been a more contained success than its predecessor, it has still grossed almost 400 millions of dollars worldwide, showing how deeply the public is still fond of the adventures of Woman , who on the big screen had the face of Meryl Streep, her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) and of course the three most important of his life, played by Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård. All this, of course, stuffed with the music of ABBA, a success all to dance to.

Always assuming that a Mamma Mia 3 there really will be, it is not clear where it would start and which timeline it would follow: Mammai Mia! Here we go again had, in fact, gone back telling us about the life of Donna, played by Lily James, in the seventies, and that of Sophie in our days. However, Craymer added that she would like to use some of the new songs that ABBA have written and that apparently could see the light already next year. With the pandemic continuing to persist, it is very difficult to be able to make predictions and, in the meantime, the producer puts even more meat on fire explaining that a version could be made theatrical also of Mamma Mia! Here we go again , while not communicating details about it.

