juju-di-domenico,-miki-of-curon:-«graduation-first-of-all»

They ask him so often that it is now the same JuJu Di Domenico to explain to others why it is called this way: «It is a Chinese name. Mom, who is from Pescara, and dad, who is German, when they know each other they speak in English and give themselves as nickname “you”, that is “you” in English. When they discover they are waiting for me they decide to call me as if they were their product, “you you”, only that it is not possible to invent the names of the children and look for a similar sound around the world until the Chinese embassy replies that in China JuJu exists »says JuJu on the phone from his home in Pescara, where he lives together with his mother, younger brother and aunt while his dad lives and works in Germany, where JuJu was born.

In fact, she moved to Italy when she was 9 years old and since then she has never left, dividing between Pescara and Forlì, where she is enrolled in the Interpreting and Translation faculty: «I have a house right there but, having the coronavirus situation, i went home to spend the quarantine with my family. If I had been alone I would probably have felt very sad »explains JuJu, revealing that she is very busy following online lessons, dedicating herself to sports, and above all, looking forward to discovering how the public will welcome Curon , the original Netflix series produced by Indiana Production which sees her in the role of Miki, a girl in the middle of a teenage storm that with the passing of the episodes will bring out a not bad temper. In addition, the actress will soon be on the set of the new Raiuno film dedicated to the murder of Pierluigi Torregiani: With my hands by Fabio Resinaro, in which he will play the daughter of Laura Chiatti and Francesco Montanari.

How did you find yourself in the shoes of Miki?

«She is a 16 year old girl and, since she is a little smaller than me, I tried to rediscover in my memories to rediscover how I was at that age. I reflect it a little: Miki is simple, sensitive, but also with a very strong personality “.

You were so teenager, then?

«In some things I still feel a sixteen year old, but in others I feel I am very grown up. Before I was more naive, I had less experience available “.

At 9 he leaves Germany, where he was born, and moves to Italy: how was the impact?

«Not easy, also because I didn't speak Italian: my mom said a few words when she got angry, but my brother and I never understood her. Luckily I met friends who, despite the language barrier, immediately welcomed me: we are still very close “.

Acting and passion for languages: which came first?

“The acting. I attended several theater schools both in Germany and in Italy, while the passion for languages ​​came later: now I speak Italian, German, English, French and I'm studying Portuguese, it is very easy for me to do it. Once I finished high school I had the doubt: do I continue with the Academy or do I go to university? I decided for the latter by continuing to carry on the specimens in parallel and, at least for now, it seems that it is succeeding “.

The filming of Curon lasted 4 months: how did you do it with the studio?

“Since we were filming in South Tyrol I suspended because it was impossible to reconcile the two things, after which I gave myself into the other session. The nice thing about moving there is that both me and Giulio Brizzi, who in Curon plays my brother and who was also born in Germany, we indulged in speak German with the locals “.

Are you still a model?

“It was a thing born for fun, a way to be the center of attention, but then the acting prevailed. It's a career that I don't consider closed because I like it, but I haven't recently worked on it “.

Do you have any favorite directors?

«I really like Luca Guadagnino – I think Call me by your name is a masterpiece -, but also Alfred Hitchcock, even if there is no 'it's more”.

Do you like yellows, then?

“A lot. In fact, shooting the series was beautiful because it tied well to my personal passion. I also like horror films, only that over the years I have become more fearful and every now and then I put my hand in front of my eyes “.

Is there a horror movie from your childhood that you can't see again?

“ The Ring I still can't relate to it. All my mother's fault “.

Would you work abroad, given that it is versatile in languages?

“I would love to act especially in German and English: I look at all the products in the language and the American world in particular fascinates me”.

Your next target?

«Graduating in March and working in some other international production, without moving the degree anyway. Reconciling the two would be perfect, my heart always cries when I have to choose between one and the other “.

READ ALSO

Margherita Morchio, protagonist of Curon: «The personalities we have inside us»

READ ALSO

Lyda Patitucci, director of Curon: «The cages from which we women must free ourselves»

READ ALSO

Bilello-Ferzetti: «The Curon series? Between Dark and Stranger Things “