julia-roberts-and-lyle-lovett:-«never-a-week-together-before-the-wedding»

Quarantine, cross and delight of relationships. If on one hand the home isolation seems to have detonated the number of divorces, on the other hand there are many couples who have cemented their relationship during the forced coexistence. For many it was a sort of general rehearsal in view of a possible wedding, although Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett have shown that we can say “Yes for much less.

The actress and the musician, in fact, are married to the wedding in the summer of 1993, «after just few weeks of attendance ». According to the reconstructions, the two began seeing each other in early June and at at the end of the month they went to the altar, taking everyone by surprise. «Since when we got married, we never spent a week without seeing each other “, he revealed at the end of '93.

«At the same time, however, before the wedding, we had never spent more than seven days together . ” An understandable statement, if you consider their busy schedule of commitments : the wedding ceremony it seems they have just organized it 72 hours, between a Lyle concert and a Julia clapperboard. Indeed, the wedding night he played in front of 10 thousand people, bringing on stage the sweet half.

«Welcome to the most beautiful day of my life, ”Lyle shouted. That Julia had already listened to since the beginning of the nineties, before knowing him in person through mutual friends. They met again on the set of «The protagonists» and there – probably – it is the spark went off , despite his bizarre hairstyle. “Yes, I like my husband's hair “, she said in a interview of 1993.

Thinking that when she came back to married on the set de « The Pelican report », colleagues they made her a party wearing a shirt with the words « Lyle is adorable », and on back: « but do something for his hair . ” Regardless of the hairstyle, the idyll did not last long : in the '95 in fact the divorce comes and both – while maintaining good relationships – take different paths and find new partners.

Anyway, the doubt remains : if they had to face a forced pre-marital cohabitation , who knows what would have happened.

