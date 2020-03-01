junior-cally:-“when-i-was-throwing-my-life-away,-between-alcohol-and-the-fear-of-being-alone”

«I have not apologized. I just apologized if anyone felt hurt. ” This is how Junior Cally returns to the controversy linked to his participation in the last Sanremo Festival and which saw him penultimate in the standings. He does it in an interview with Verissimo , explaining that the works deserve to be included in a context and not extrapolated without a criterion: «They ask us to limit ourselves, but the border between freedom and censorship. Then it also applies to a film like A Clockwork Orange by Kubrick: there is that cross-section of society and that type of girl exists “ tells the rapper about the song It's called Gioia , the piece of three years ago that cost him the accusation of sexism and incitement to violence.

For him, Antonio Signore, however, the time has come to turn the page: on 28 February is out Wanted? No thanks , the special edition of his latest album which anticipates his two live performances in Rome (17 April in Largo Venue) and Milan (24 April in Alcatraz) and which brings him, for the first time, to talk about his past life. «I grew up in a village of 1800 inhabitants where prejudice is the king” he underlines before telling of a difficult moment that, in the past, led to alcohol abuse. «I feel guilty towards my parents. After spending four years back and forth in hospitals, I had a turbulent period. I feel guilty for making him have thoughts. “

«Give 20 to 23 years I have abused alcohol. I was returning late at night, I slept for six months at my grandmother's house and I saw them less. I came out of it when you realize that you are losing touch with the people who love you, and I was throwing my life away. I said to myself “Do something to make your life is better “: it was like making up for lost time, the important thing is being able to understand from your mistakes”. Now, however, the calm has returned for Junior Cally and love has arrived : “Today I am in love with Valentina, I am very happy. We have been together for seven months “.

