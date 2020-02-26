“just-call-me-harry”:-so-the-prince-started-the-last-round-of-real-commitments

«Call me Harry, just and simply Harry» . He who was once known as Prince, William's brother, or Duke of Sussex, now that he has returned temporarily to Britain has asked his collaborators not to go deeper into any formalism. Harry asked to be recognized for what he is: Harry and that's it , a man , a husband, a father, engaged in his business today.

“He made it clear that he only wants to be called Harry,” explained Ayesha Hazarika, a Labor Party consultant who, in Edinburgh, attended conference on sustainable tourism hosted by the International Conference Center. Harry, flown to Scotland without Meghan Markle , was called to present (also) his latest project , Travalyst , aimed at quantifying the carbon emissions that a single traveler produces. The system, which should be launched on the Scottish market shortly, should be the first step towards a more sustainable economy, for a greener world.

“The tourism industry in Scotland is at the forefront,” said Harry during his speech. But the words of the prince, who in five weeks will officially resign as a senior member of the royal family, were not enough to appease the anger of his detractors. Nor was it enough the journey of the duke who reached Scotland first with a scheduled flight from Canada and then with a train. Harry would be guilty of having already taken seven private planes this year. And the number, thanks to the move to North America, would seem destined to grow, in proportion to the carbon emissions attributable to Harry, known in Scotland as the Earl of Dumbarton .

