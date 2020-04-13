justin-bieber-and-hailey-baldwin:-easter-is-love

Justin Bieber's Easter is all cuddles and kisses, 26 , and Hailey Baldwin, 23. The couple, married since last September, are spending weeks of isolation imposed by the coronavirus pandemic in Canada. With several images shared on their respective Instagram profiles they told about their special Easter day.

“Love u babe”, Justin Bieber replied next to the collage of close-ups between kisses and smiles published by his wife.

In the stories Hailey then shared details of their lunch, lake view, followed by relaxing lying in their park listening to music.

From the first images of their union, few times have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seemed distant. As Bieber himself wrote a few days ago on social media, the couple is really happy. “This girl makes me smile” , commented on the Canadian pop star next to a series of photos in which husband and wife are lying on the sofa and laughing together.

Just over a month ago, on the occasion of her husband's 26th birthday on March 1st, Hailey Baldwin recalled with a post, which is a declaration of love, how strong their bond is . «Happy birthday to my best friend, thank you for putting and still putting a smile on my face every day. I love you »wrote the model, later publishing some pictures of the birthday party by the pool and very private. Bieber's answer? “You are my birthday present, bubba” , in turn publishing a photo of the evening spent together with his wife.

To crown all this love, only one child would seem to be missing. And this too could come. Over the past few months Bieber has said several times that he wants to start a family, adding that at the end of his next tour it would be great to have a baby. But the last word is up to his wife, as the pop star pointed out in Ellen DeGeneres' TV lounge. «Hailey will decide, the body is hers».

