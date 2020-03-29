justin-trudeau's-wife-sophie-also-heals-from-the-coronavirus

Two weeks have passed since Sophie Gregoire Trudeau , the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau, tested positive for the COVID test – 19 and on Saturday evening he announced on social media that his isolation is over.

Gregoire Trudeau reported that her doctor and Ottawa Public Health gave her the “all clear” or go-ahead from the virus and in a post on Facebook she wrote: «From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who contacted me by sending me messages of speedy recovery.

And to all those who suffer at this moment, I want to send my love “.

The wife of the Canadian premier, Sophie Gregorie Trudeau , tested positive for the coronavirus after a trip to the UK and with her husband was in voluntary quarantine, as was communicated on Twitter.

I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie's COVID – 19 test are positive. Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor. – Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2020

The symptoms of Justin Trudeau's wife were mild, with some fever lines, but the Canadian prime minister out of prudence he explained that he would follow the health recommendations to avoid the infection and communicated immediately: «I feel good and I have no symptoms of the virus, but for the moment I will follow the advice of the doctor and I will remain in solitary confinement. In the meantime, as I did today, I will work from home and schedule video and teleconference meetings. “

The news of Sophie Trudeau's recovery comes after the end of the isolation of another famous couple, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who had contracted the virus while on the set in Australia.

