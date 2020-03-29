World

Juventus: cuts in the salaries of footballers and Sarri. Savings of 90 million euros

nj March 29, 2020
Juventus: tagli allo stipendio dei calciatori e di Sarri. Risparmi di 90 milioni di euro

The Juventus club reaches an agreement with the players and the coach for the suspension of the salary for 4 months to face the economic impact that will come down after the coronavirus emergency . Apparently many other clubs will follow the same example

The decision is unprecedented in history: Juventus has reached a special agreement with the players and the coach Maurizio Sarri to deal with the negative economic impact that will hit the club after the emergency coronavirus. In a note released by the same team it is learned, in fact, that the salaries of the champions will be suspended for 4 months : March, April, May and June of 2020. So until the end of the season. An agreement that will bring Juventus to savings of approximately 90 millions of euros, a breath of fresh air in the midst of incalculable losses for all sectors, including football.

Company Note | Agreement with players and coach of the first teamhttps: //t.co/mkJEh7QhmQ pic.twitter.com/PXeiYQlNGq

– JuventusFC (@juventusfc) March 28 , 2020

The agreement, however, also provides for a possible integration of the remuneration in case the season should resume without, however, any impact on the balance sheet until 30 June of 2020. After days of talks between the club and the locker room, the agreement was reached in no time, paving the way for other companies that, in the wake of the bianconeri, could propose the same type of agreement to contain the economic damage caused by the emergency. .

In the midst of a global pandemic that is hindering the pursuit of sport – we also think of the Tokyo Olympics which have been postponed to 2021 -, the Juventus provision is a sign of not indifferent responsibility: «Juventus wishes to thank the players and the coach for the sense of responsibility shown in a difficult situation for everyone “ specifies the note published on the official website of the First Team.

