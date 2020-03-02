kanye-west,-her-sunday-service-arrives-at-paris-fashion-week

When Kanye West brought her Sunday Service to the Coachella Festival last April, stealing the stage from many artists on the Indio stage, they immediately began to sense the strength – spiritual or marketing , it doesn't matter – of his new concept. Halfway between performance and ritual, the musician defines his Sunday appointment as a way to promote differently the spread of love , landed yesterday , for the first time, also in Paris: Kanye West is in fact in the Ville Lumière to present Yeezy's season 8, but on the occasion of the fashion week, she wanted to delight the people of fashion with her Sunday Service .

The artist hosted the event at the Theater des Bouffes du Nord, selecting a small number of professionals. Among these also the fashion critic of the New York Times , Vanessa Friedman, who like other guests shared some pieces of the event, including gospel choirs and dress code in earth tones: “Fashion people have never been so excited at 9 am 40 on Sunday morning in Paris,” he commented. Obviously, the event could not miss Kanye's wife and muse, Kim Kardashian , who appeared with a latex suit – in line with the colors of the Parisian Sunday Service – from the Autumn collection / Winter 2020 of Balmain.

The fashion people have never been this excited at 9: 40 am on Sunday morning in Paris. #SundayService #PFW pic.twitter.com/a5QQjpeZJQ – Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 1, 2020

A look combined with that of sister Kourtney, both sported also in front row by Balenciaga, who instead opted for a chocolate brown shade. As for Kanye West instead, although he did not have a particularly active role in this last Sunday Service, he involved the audience with a performance of the song Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 and a “sermon” in which he spoke of attachment to what is material: “We should put our trust and our faith in people, but for a long time we put it in material things” he said, listing one collection of owned objects including watches, cars and … clothes. A bold statement to be exposed during a fashion week. Above all, considering that for the Sunday Services there is a merchandising line that starts from the 50 dollars each. For a pair of socks.

