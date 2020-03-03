kardashians-hire-a-super-fan

If you are super fan of the Kardashian family , you know everything but everything about them and you are looking for a new job, here is the announcement for you.

The most talked-about family in the world is looking for a Kardashian Kurator : a hardworking and passionate copywriter, able to quickly review all the information published on the family and produce up to 50 content per week “. So we read about the announcement published on the site Click Intelligence.

But what does the work consist of? We must closely follow each member of the Kardashian-Jenner family on social media, do the press review, watch regularly Keeping Up with the Kardashians and report on their daily activities.

The work takes place 3 days a week with a six month contract. Salary? Almost 900 euros per week. If you think therefore to have good writing skills, at least a year of experience on social media and a vast knowledge of the Kardashians / Jenners, as well as other family-related celebrities (such as Kayne West and Scott Disick), you can earn about 3. 600 euros per month . The chosen one will be in direct contact with the client and must report on the activities he is carrying out.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to gain valuable experience in the world of digital content creation, but the role requires a lot of dedication and hard work.” If you want to propose the announcement you can find it here, on Click Intelligence.

