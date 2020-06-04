kasia-smutniak-launches-a-#skinpositive-filter-that-simulates-vitiligo

«That moment of fear and uncertainty for the” after “, I will never forget. On the one hand I was proud to have shown a new me, on the other I was afraid of not being accepted, in my work for example, or of feeling derided, observed. And do you know what happened next? Nothing. Nothing happened. Or rather, nothing striking. Many comments of support and sharing have arrived. And others and others followed, but above all, I stopped seeing the spots . Just like moles. You know they are there, but you don't pay much attention to them. Because it is natural and they are part of you “.

Kasia Smutniak , 40 years, established actress, mother of two children (Leone and Sophie), wife of the film producer Domenico Procacci, if you remember him well the day she got naked on Instagram showing her face with signs of vitiligo. A skin problem that the actress had been living with for more than seven years and that until then she had kept hidden by disguising it with foundation and concealers. Then one day he said enough. That “defect” had to be accepted. More, beloved.

Today, one year later, Kasia launches # Beautyligo , a filter that reproduces the typical light spots of vitiligo around the eyes, cheeks and chin, making anyone who uses it particular and different. A strong sign of inclusion, of #skinpositive beauty, but also an invitation to find the inner strength to love yourself, every day, as you are.

HOW TO USE IT

To try it, just go to the filters section on Kasia's Instagram profile (@lasmutniak), select the filter # beautyligo and then superimpose it on the face. A curiosity: the stain under the right eyelid reproduces the signature of the actress.

Smutniak is not the only star to have made vitiligo its strong point. Think, for example, of the Canadian model of Jamaican origin Winnie Harlow who never has afraid to show up with his imperfections. And the same had done at the time Kim Kardashian with her psoriasis problems.

