kate-and-william-arrive-in-ireland:-the-royal-tour-is-served

While in London we are talking about nothing but Megxit, about the subdued return of Prince Harry, who had lunch with Elizabeth II in Sandringham last Sunday, and about Meghan Markle's awaited rentrèe , Kate Middleton and Prince William divert attention to the troubles of the Windsor house and land in Ireland for three days away from family scandals , who will certainly see them at the center of the scenes. The protagonist is still Middleton, who has arrived in Dublin dressed in green clothes, a clear tribute to the host country, alongside her husband.

It is the first time that the dukes have visited the island , in the name of Her Majesty, of course, who was last seen here in 2011, the same year as marriage of the nephew with Kate. A couple full of appointments await the couple, from the meeting with President Michael D. Higgins, the head of the government, Leo Varadkar, and the deposition of a commemorative garland in the Garden of Remembrance, in Dublin, made to honor the fallen for the independence of the country.

In addition to the more formal commitments in the capital, the dukes will move to County Meath, Kildare and Galway, to touch Irish culture with their hands and enjoy the beautiful natural landscapes of these places. «After the historical journey of the queen in 2011 the visit will focus on the relationship between the two countries and will be based on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation “, they said from Kensington Palace. A visit full of political meanings, considering the air it pulls after Brexit, with the nationalists pushing for a united Ireland.

Thoughts that would not seem to disturb Kate and William at all, who on their first official day seemed perfectly at ease and in excellent spirits. The most difficult test , moreover, awaits them on their return to London, when they will meet face to face with Harry and Meghan and the world will scrutinize every gesture. The appointment is on March 9 at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day. Ireland is a holiday in comparison.

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, security remains untouched: «Archie at risk of kidnapping»

READ ALSO

The queen leaves the door open to Harry: «Come back whenever you want»

READ ALSO

Camilla, who wanted to become “queen consort”