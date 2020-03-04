kate-and-william,-in-ireland-in-the-footsteps-of-the-queen-(including-beer)

The royal tour in Ireland of Kate Middleton and William of England, who immediately made a stop at the Gravity bar of the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, to taste the famous beer at the place of production.

View this post on Instagram Hello Ireland! 🇮🇪🇬🇧 Dia Daoibh, daoine na hÉireann! Thank you President and Mrs Higgins (and Bród the dog 🐶) for the warm welcome for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the country, which will see them spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway – and highlight the many strong links shared between the UK and Ireland. Following tea with President and Mrs Higgins, The Duke and Duchess laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance – a place of reflection dedicated to those who gave their lives for Irish independence, before calling on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. The coming days will see The Duke and Duchess meet a broad range of people, including children and young people, those working in the creative arts, business and charity sectors – and are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people. #RoyalVisitIreland A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 3, 2020 at 9: 44 am PST

In emerald green the Duchess, who wore a dress from The Vampire's Wife also seen on Beatrice of York (tastes, in the family, are similar) very amused William, who let himself go even to some funny joke .

«Ladies and gentlemen, let me tell you that I don't often find myself following the queen in a pub , but I can't wait to try the theory according to myself which Guinness tastes better in Ireland than abroad, “he said amid general hilarity. That the theory belongs to grandmother Elizabeth, a lover, in addition to the classic British tea and gin also of beer? We will never know this. Of course it is the queen on her trip to Ireland in 2011 had made the same inevitable stop, which the nephew soon recalled: «Coming to the Guinness Storehouse we are retracing the steps of my grandmother, who in 2011 he showed us how to pour the perfect pint. “

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Ireland in May 2011 (Photo by Samir Hussein / WireImage)

In the afternoon, as soon as they arrived, Kate and William had been taken by the first institutional commitments, by the meeting with the President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina, who also presented their dog to the dukes Bród, as they had done with Harry and Meghan in the summer 2018, during the their first tour by the Dukes of Sussex, to visit the Garden of Remembrance, where the couple laid a crown in front of the monument dedicated to the fallen for the independence of the country, as he had also done The Queen eight years ago.

Today Elizabeth II continues her nephew and wife, an important legacy, which seems not to weigh too much. The future at Buckingham Palace is theirs. With total confidence and approval from your majesty. Even if it will be Carlo's turn first.

