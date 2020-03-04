kate-middleton,-after-13-years-the-same-coat

His mother must have taught him from an early age, that fashion is a bit like the loves praised by Antonello Venditti: “they make huge turns, but then they come back”. And Kate Middleton has not had it repeated twice, rather. She shrugged in front of the title of “Waity Katie”, let alone if she broke up when they gave her the “recycle” .

Why yes, the Duchess of Cambridge will also have the opportunity to show off a new dress, coat, accessory or pair of shoes every day, but nothing prevents you from proposing an already worn garment.

And she is like this. Rightly it does. Often even more than once, and perhaps even after some time.

Thirteen, for example, are the years that separate her from the first time she wore the ice-colored coat , with a flared line and the wraparound neck, withdrawn just in these hours for his visit to Jigsaw, on his second day of Irish royal tour. He was then 25 years old. It was November 2007 , and decided to wear it for the 30th birthday party of Will's cousin, Peter Phillips, in a London club.

But that was certainly not the only occasion. Kate was also wise at the time, although young and unaware of the future (and rich wardrobe) that awaited her. The second apparition took place a few months later, January 2008 . The birthday to celebrate this time was his: 26 years with the same double-breasted Olivia signed Reiss . The coat in question was to be among his favorite outerwear as he replicated the look also in April of the same year to accompany his Will to the ceremony for the delivery of the RAF diploma.

Today, a decade and more later, in spite of rumors, appellations and controversies, that head still makes his great beauty figure . What can I say, Venditti was right.

