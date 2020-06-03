kate-middleton-against-the-press,-like-meghan-markle

Kate Middleton could follow in Meghan's footsteps Markle. No, not a new Megxit, but a front against a common “enemy”: the press, or at least part of it. The Duchess of Cambridge would be ready to take legal action against those newspapers which, according to her, incorrectly painted her relationship with her sister-in-law .

It is the Dailystar to tell the intentions of William's wife. So far Kate has followed the mantra which is of Queen Elizabeth and which belonged to her mother before her: « never complain, never explain », never complain about never having to give explanations.

Now he could leave this route as Meghan has already done.

The Dukes of Sussex have sued the Associated Newspapers a few months ago for five articles published in February of 2019 where there were parts of a letter sent by Meghan to his father in August of 2018 . They invoked privacy, but the publisher of Mail on Sunday and Mail Online won, at least in the first instance.

To make Kate angry, enough to push her to sue, there have been interviews to anonymous sources, defined close to Cambridge, who told of his non-idyllic relationship with Meghan. In particular, the definition of “furious” attributed to the Duchess for the increase in her official commitments after the Megxit would be under accusation.

Tatler magazine has already confirmed that it has received a letter from the Cambridge lawyers so that the article accusing the Duchess' family of being arrested could be withdrawn. Added to this is also what has been written about the relationship with Meghan. There is no official comment from Kensington Palace, but only on another occasion did the palace intervene with the press when a French magazine published Kate's photos topless.

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, hired the security team («from almost 8 thousand euros per day»)

READ ALSO

«Enriched, dangerously thin and kitsch». That's why the cover of Tatler made “Kate Middleton” angry

READ ALSO

When 13 enne Kate Middleton discovered that she would marry “William”