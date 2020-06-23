kate-middleton-and-camilla,-story-of-a-friendship-between-pupil-and-teacher

William in recent years has approached dad Carlo. And this also applies to Kate Middleton and Camilla . Even the two women, in fact, share the same fate: they will be the wives of kings. And as revealed Katie Nicholl, royal editor of Vanity Fair America, Camilla has always been from part of Kate from the beginning of her relationship with Prince William. As a former lover of Prince Charles, in fact, the 71 enne knows what it means to be “discreet”, having to win the approval of the subjects day after day.

Without ever committing missteps, nor revealing impatience.

That's why Camilla has always been Kate's best adviser when it came to explaining how to get used to Life as a member of the British royal family. Camilla would also have tried with Meghan Markle , also establishing a good relationship with Harry's wife. But then the Sussex, you know, decided to do things their way.

Returning to Kate, before the royal wedding with William la 38 enne attended an informal lunch with Camilla, her daughter Laura and sister Pippa. Four women sitting at the same table to make Kate feel “as happy” as possible before the big day. Their excellent relationship was also confirmed by the writer Marcia Moody, author of Kate: A Biography: « Camilla can make people cry laughter Kate “.



And in the days of the lockdown the two took part in a series of video calls together, launching a joint project together with their charities that take care of giving assistance to hospitalized children in the hospital, especially on the most complicated days of the Covid emergency – 19. And above all the initiative will be carried out by the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate, moreover, today is a real self-confident, among the most loved of the Windsor house. She doesn't miss a beat, the queen admires her while William always counts on her. When the student passes the teacher.

