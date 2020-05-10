kate-middleton-and-her-favorite-quarantine-hobby:-photography

Quarantine and old passions. Kate Middleton, during home isolation in Norfolk , revealed that he had taken over the camera , her historical love: «I am an amateur photographer and I learned everything through the tutorial », he said in an interview to the program« This Morning », presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. “In the last few weeks I have returned to devote myself to it”.

Not that of free time I have then a lot: the Duchess of Cambridge, in fact, has to deal with husband William of the homeschooling of children, of charity projects and institutional commitments, which are proceeding via Zoom . «Despite this, I had more time to take photographs of my children. Which in the last period, due to the coronavirus emergency , are always around us and it's fantastic “.

«I like to capture them when we do something together “Added Kate, who then even gave some personal advice :” A of my favorite things about photography is its ability to fix moments of real life, I love that the images are as authentic as possible. In short, there is no need to staged or to tidy up the house, the most beautiful set is already set up in front of you “.

It was Kate herself – during the quarantine in the countryside, at Amner Hall – to make the portraits of Louis and Charlotte , which were later spread by Kensington Palac and on the days of their respective birthdays . Photos that tell much more than the simple image : reveal the personalities of the prince, curious and with the hands dirty with tempera , and the princess, always elegant and very enterprising .

In short, although in the last years it has not had a long time to practice , one thing seems clear: the future queen consort not lost confidence with the camera.

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton reveals why George is jealous of Charlotte

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton as Lady Diana, princess of the people