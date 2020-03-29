kate-middleton-and-queen-elizabeth,-at-the-origins-of-the-relationship-(and-the-shared-blanket)

The presentations of the ritual, four friendly chatter and a cordial greeting. It was on 17 May 2008 when, in the park of Windsor, Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton met for the first time. The Duchess – who at the time was a young worker – presented herself with William to marriage of Peter Phillips , first grandson of the sovereign, and so he got to do the debut before His Majesty.

«Even if there were many guests , it is been really kind “, Kate recalled in an interview with Telegraph . “They went immediately very much in agreement “, William revealed instead. The initial sensations were confirmed in the following years, especially after the royal wedding of 2011: that summer, in fact, the two women participated – and walked – together with the opening of an exhibition at Buckingham Palace.

An exhibition which also included the wedding dress by Kate signed Alexander McQueen , capable of surprising – positively – even Queen. It does not matter if at the time the tabloids spoke of an alleged suspicion real because the «Newcomer» had never a stable job : on the first Christmas in Sandringham , in fact, the Duchess gave the queen a jar of homemade chutney , and made tombola.

«I knew that the sovereign did not want expensive gifts , but which have a meaning or are witty “, he said in a documentary Kate. «I was worried , then I came up with the chutney recipe of my grandmother. I think you liked it because 25 December put it on the table: for me it was a simple gesture, but I think it had a good impact on our relationship . ” Which in fact progressed in a very short time.

In 2012, on the occasion of 60 th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Elizabeth II (the so-called « diamond jubilee »), Kate accompanied the queen to some events around the ' England : a Leicester , for example, ea Nottingham . Then, the following year, the first grandchild arrives, the heir to the throne George , and the Cambridge decide to move for a period of life to the country residence, in Norfolk .

«He has always loved his grandchildren , he never failed to miss gifts every time we met, “said Kate in a documentary for ITV . «When she heard that we were expecting a little girl – Charlotte – was excited . As soon as we returned to Kensington Palace , she was among the first people to visit us ». Yes, because the relationship between Kate and the sovereign has again turned with the return to London of Cambridge.

«They have always had a good harmony , but in recent years they have developed a deeper friendship “, he told Us Weekly an insider. According to which the queen would often meet Kate for an afternoon tea and would also give her advice on role of «queen consort» which in the future she will cover. Even the public appearances have always confirmed the feeling , between walks in the garden and shared blankets.

Like that of last year, on the royal car, on their way – alone – to King's College London . A small gesture that testifies to a special bond .

