kate-middleton-and-that-all-yellow-look-(which-she-calls-joy-and-positivity)

English royalty, you know, never do things by chance. Not even when they find themselves choosing the clothes from your wardrobe. Whether it is an important public occasion or a simple video call, everything seems to follow an order, or rather, a well-thought out and well-studied symbolic protocol.

Her Majesty's green dress , shown in the video message sent to the nation a few days ago, for example , is just one of the last examples of chromatic language. “Hope” was the key word sewn into the texture of her vivid emerald dress.

Just as “joy”, “serenity” and “optimism” are the values ​​read in the warp of the last ocher outfit by Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge, in fact, has chosen a yellow sweater – that the most careful have identified to be by Zara – for the first official video call with the Casterton Primary Academy , a school in Lancashire that welcomes the children of those who are at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic: doctors, nurses, social workers, but also couriers and supermarket staff.

A garment, the one chosen by Will's wife, whose model is the same – but in pullover version -, to the red dress worn by the same royal in one of her latest public releases in Ireland. Balloon sleeves, crew neck, and with ribbed weave , the sweater in question seems to have ended on the online shop of the low brand cost, but the possible alternatives to emulate it are many.

There is no doubt that Kate, for the video call with the little ones, chose a casual look – as is the case nowadays within the home – – but above all bearer of that dose of positivity with which yellow has always been associated .

If in ancient times, in Japan, the shade of the sun was a color that could only be worn by members of the royal family, at Buckingham Palace the tint yellow has always been associated with the happiest events . Just take a small step back to notice that Queen Elizabeth , for example, has always chosen her for festive occasions such as, among the most recent, the Cambridge wedding – Will and Kate – in 2011, or last year at the traditional religious function that precedes Easter and in many trips abroad. As if it were a symbolic sign of radiance and a positive approach towards the host countries.

An optimistic tone, therefore, that brings with it strength, warmth, renewal . As if it were the desire for a new spring, which comes in a dark moment for the world, but which with its luminous charge instills hope. Well done Kate!

