kate-middleton-and-the-mystery-of-the-three-rings-on-the-ring-finger

Among the style details of Kate Middleton who, most of all, are passed under the magnifying glass, we find without shadow doubtless his jewels : the questions about their origin and their value are among the most widespread, but also and above all on what they represent for the Duchess of Cambridg e. One of the details that fans of royal style have noticed for some time in this part, is the display, on Kate's ring finger, of two other rings in addition to the wedding ring. The latter is made from a special Welsh gold nugget, according to a royal tradition dating back to 1923, by Wartski, a London-based jeweler.

A simple and thin band worth over 2 thousand pounds, classic and without decorative elements, given to Prince William by none other than by Queen Elizabeth.

Even before faith however, which never stopped wearing from the royal wedding of nine years ago, Kate Middleton wore – and still carries – the splendid engagement ring with central sapphire and diamonds created by Garrard & Co, once belonging to Princess Diana . The ring, according to the jewelry expert Joshua James, could be worth over 300 thousand pounds: « Kate's engagement ring is incredibly famous, known for causing a huge increase in sales of sapphire engagement rings in the 2010 »He told the magazine Express ” Presents an oval sapphire from 12 carats set in white gold 18 carats, surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds “. A material value yes, but above all sentimental, linked to the memory of Lady D. But what, then, is the third ring sported by Kate Middleton on the ring finger?

The latter appeared on the Duchess' finger shortly after the birth of Prince George, and according to Joshua James it is a ring of eternity, donated by Prince William : “The rings of eternity are often used to mark special milestones in a relationship,” said the expert “In this case, it was a gift from her husband to mark the birth of their first child, Prince George.” Made of white gold 18 carats, the ring is studded with 0 white diamonds, 23 carat and is signed by the London designer Annoushka, for a value of approximately 1200 pounds. Wearing the wedding ring, the engagement ring and the eternity ring on the same finger is a symbol of Kate Middleton's journey and her love for the family: the first is the one closest to the heart, the second represents the couple's commitment , and the third merges both meanings in an eternal perspective. A romantic tradition, yes, but also of a high class.

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton's secrets for hiding lingerie

READ ALSO

As Kate: the last ones 10 pieces of his wardrobe to buy with a click