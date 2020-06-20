kate-middleton-and-the-new-lockdown-hair-color

Welcoming smile, sporty-chic look, delicately made-up face. The Duchess of Cambridge visiting the Fakenham Garden Center last Thursday, the first public date after the long quarantine, appeared radiant and fit as never before. Yet although all eyes were on her, one thing seems to have gone unnoticed by the royal addicted : her new hair color.

Like so many stars did during the lockdown, Kate also seems to have dyed her hair at home alone to cover the unsightly regrowth.

Yet another proof, among other things, of her skill as a self-taught hairdresser. In early March, just before he went to Sandringham to isolate himself with Prince William and his three children, the Duchess had sported a much more brown dark compared to that of last Thursday which showed, instead, light shades that veered to coppery.

Prince William's wife, you know, is famous for her super shiny brown locks, but she also likes to change her look from time to time to give her long bob three-dimensionality by opting for example, for sunkissed effects (so much in vogue this summer ) or of copper highlights.

Last summer, during his participation in the King’s Cup regatta, it seemed that his hair had even become almost blond. The same had also happened for Princess Charlotte's first day of school in September. For that occasion Kate had refreshed her look with honey shades And a cut from the length just resting on the shoulders, a collarbone cut, scaled in front with a long tuft / bangs open.

One thing, however, never changes about her: the chic style of her hairstyles. Whether they are high chignon or half-gathered, smooth folds or curls, the Duchess of Cambridge is always recognized for her classic and super elegant hair looks.

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton changes hair cut and color for her children's first day of school

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton cuts her hair, it's time for the royal bob

READ ALSO

The secrets of Kate Middleton's turn in quarantine