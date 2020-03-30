kate-middleton-and-the-new-rare-photo-at-the-desk-that-reveals-a-little-more-than-the-duchess

Also Kate Middleton is in smart working. An unpublished photo of the Duchess on the phone, at her desk in Kensington Palace, taken before the Cambridge left London to move to self-isolation in the country house of Amner Hall tells it . Kate's invitation is, as always, to pay attention to «mental health» even in these days of health emergency: «Self-isolation and social distancing can put us in the face of enormous challenges », says the 38 year old mother of three.

But the photo of Kate also takes us into the Cambridge private apartment: it is the first time it has happened. The furnishings of his studio in Kensington are essential, mostly white, with a neutral sofa in the background. And on his desk stand out a series of classics. Twelve novels , which are all part of the collection curated by illustrator Coralie Bickford-Smith. And of the 12 books on display, 11 are signed by British authors: from Bleak House and Christmas Tale s of Charles Dickens at The Baskerville Hound by Arthur Conan Doyle. And then The portrait of Dorian Gray, of Oscar Wilde, a collection of sonnets by William Shakespeare and four novels by Jane Austen: Emma, ​​Mansfield Park, Sense and Sensibility and Northanger Abbey .

Apparently Austen is one of Kate Middleton's favorite authors, since she was little more than a child. And according to an American historian, the two women also have in common an ancestor : a man named Henry Percy, who died in the fifteenth century.



