kate-middleton-and-weekend-shopping-(to-forget-the-megxit-case)

On the one hand the fear for the coronavirus , which has now crossed the Channel in check United Kingdom. On the other the wind of the controversy , which returned to blow strongly on the occasion of the short trip to London of the Sussex . So, in this not so relaxing atmosphere, Kate Middleton decided to try leisurely dedicating a few hours of the Sunday to one of his favorite pastimes: shopping.

The future queen consort, in fact, was spotted in the town of King's Lynn , in Norfolk , within a known shopping center, Sainbury's . «I couldn't believe it was there, a few meters in front of me», he reveals to Hello! the entrepreneur Kate Carter, at the head of Ugly Duckling Creations. “There were also three children, George , Charlotte and Louis , who was in the arms of mother . All beautiful and very polite “.

Evidently, with the return to Canada of Harry and Meghan , the Cambridge have decided to spend the weekend in the countryside, in the residence of Anmer Hall: moreover the last official engagement with the Sussex – Monday last in Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day – raised more criticism than expected. The British tabloids, in fact, stressed the cold atmosphere between the brothers and frosty among the sisters-in-law.

«They were walking and they stopped in front at the shop », the eyewitness still reports. «I think they were looking for clothes for children . Charlotte had a delicious green coat , the same one she wore last Christmas on the occasion of the mass at Sandringham , and was looking at clothes. Kate was also very well with a casual outfit, a pair of jeans and a jacket sporty beige “.

On the other hand, there is no controversy that could tarnish the Middleton-style .

READ ALSO

The frost between the royals and the other gossip of the week

READ ALSO

Inside the tensions between Sussex and Cambridge