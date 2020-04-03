kate-middleton-and-william-call-doctors-and-nurses-to-say-“thank-you,-we're-with-you”

Kate Middleton and William also say thanks to the medical staff. The Cambridge, now in solitary confinement in their home in Amner Hall, far from London, wanted to send by surprise a voice message to the staff of Queen's Hospital Burton and University Hospital Monklands who are facing the coronavirus pandemic on the front line. “ We would just like to say that we are proud of all of you and of what you are surprisingly doing in such extreme and difficult circumstances,” said the prince.

☎️ “The whole country is proud of you, so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in.” – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to staff at Queen’s Hospital Burton and University Hospital Monklands. # Clapforkeyworkers @UHDBTrust @UHMonklands pic.twitter.com/B8RjNZVZto – Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 2, 2020

«I know you all see this only as your job, but you are at a higher level. You are doing an incredible job. The whole country is proud of you. So thank you for all you are doing and for all the hours you are dedicating to the sick, “continued the heir to the throne, supported by his wife.

Before leaving London, the two had visited the rescuers of the National Health Service who were busy managing the ongoing emergency. After all, the queen had assured him: «At this time when we are all struggling with problems and worries I assure you that my family and I will always be close to you and will do our part “. The 93 year old is now in quarantine at Windsor Castle, while Prince Charles is in Scotland, still in isolation after having tested positive for Covid- 19. Now the prince is fine, but William is at the top of the crown right now.



READ ALSO

Kate Middleton and the new rare photo at the desk

READ ALSO

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip find themselves (due to coronavirus) under one roof

READ ALSO

Gwyneth Paltrow between “drop in desire” and “zero privacy”: the effects of quarantine on couples

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, new life in California (in the places Diana dreamed of)

READ ALSO

Trump unloads Harry and Meghan: «Security? If they pay it for themselves “