kate-middleton-and-william-celebrate-“mother's-day”-with-these-beautiful-photos

Kate Middleton and William celebrate Mother's Day, which in Britain falls on the fourth Sunday of Lent, with a series of beautiful photos. Shared from the official profile of Kensington Palace, they are a dedication “to new mothers and to older ones in this difficult moment”.

There is a shot of mother Kate holding her daughter Charlotte on her shoulders (she has two other Louis and George), there is is mother Diana sitting on a bench with the little Harry and William; there is mother Carole Middleton with in her arms a Kate born a few months ago, and there is a drawing made by baby George , six years old, for his mom.

The Cambridge are also aimed at all those mothers who today, in the midst of a coronavirus emergency, cannot spend the day with their children: «To families who spend this day separately, we think about it right now hard. Good mothers day!”.

