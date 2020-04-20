kate-middleton-and-william-in-quarantine,-with-little-louis-interrupting-video-calls-(working)

At the time of the coronavirus also Kate Middleton and the prince William , in solitary confinement at Anmer Hall , the country residence in Norfolk, with three children George , years, Charlotte and Louis , use video calls to keep in touch with the rest of the family but also for their institutional commitments . Operations not always easy since the little one of the house, Louis, who will turn 2 on 23 April, has recently interrupted several conversations : «For some reason he is attracted to the red button and always wants to crush it », the Dukes of Cambridge said amused during a rare video interview with the BBC in which they revealed the daily life of their quarantine.

Which is very similar to that of all common mortals.

William also revealed that, as in all families, the older members initially “struggled” with the new technological tools . But now they are getting by: « We managed to talk online with the whole family . It's a really good way to keep in touch. Of course, it is easier for the younger generations, the others have had to learn to push the right buttons ». It is not difficult to imagine the scene that we all know. The elderly grandmother – specifically the ninety-three-year-old queen Elizabeth II – who may not be able to start the video call and grandfather – in this case the ninety-eight Filippo – who does not hear well from the phone. “But it's nice to be able to see us all,” said Kate.

During the interview with the BBC the Duchess also revealed that she “hid” the Easter holidays from George and Charlotte : « I didn't say anything to the children », are the words of the future queen consort,« have continued to study also during the holidays“. In short, the princes went on with homeschooling while in the rest of the United Kingdom their peers enjoyed the two canonical weeks of vacation: « I feel really bad », added Kate with a smile. “But we also did fun things.” The important thing, explained the future queen, is not to scare children. And so, together with their homework, George, Charlotte and Louis spend their days in building tents, making biscuits and cooking .



