kate-middleton-and-william,-that's-why-the-tour-in-ireland-was-the-most-romantic-ever

As on any other occasion, every move by Kate Middleton and William was photographed and observed during the tour of three days in Ireland. But the two surprisingly managed to carve out some more intimate moments , away from the spotlight. So much so that the tour has now been renamed as «the most romantic ever» .

The couple took a romantic walk around Howth Cliff, a spectacular cliff north of Dublin, overlooking the sea. Looking out along the Irish coast seems to have been a wish of Kate . Irish environment minister Richard Bruton revealed a confidence from the dukes: “They pointed out that one cannot come to Ireland and not see the coast, making a wish shortly afterwards. And they saw her in a fantastic situation because normally there is an incredible wind, and instead today the weather is really nice. They couldn't have been luckier. “

And the real photographers, even if from a distance, managed to capture some unpublished shots of the Cambridge, close-knit and affectionate . The two walked arm in arm, then hugged each other on top of the cliff. The souvenir photo was also shared on their Instagram profile. The couple will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on 29 April. Together they have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis. Recently, as several court insiders have revealed, William has been quite stressed and pressured. Weighing, the break with Harry. And Kate has always stayed with him. “It is she who gives the prince the affection and support she needs,” explained the source.

And the ex Fab Four are about to come face to face. We will see some beautiful ones.

